Robert Irwin is reportedly lined up to be the next host of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here. Photo / Getty Images

It appears to be a year of firsts for Robert Irwin.

The 19-year-old has not only tried coffee for the very first time but, he is reportedly set to make his TV hosting debut in Australia.

While the son of “crocodile hunter” Steve Irwin, has regularly appeared in front of cameras for social media, interviews and promotional videos for the Australia Zoo, news.com.au has reported he will now make his hosting debut as a co-host for I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here.

It comes after speculation over who would take over from Dr Chris Brown who formerly anchored the show but after 10 years has stepped away, and the young wildlife warrior appears to be set to take his place alongside Julia Morris.

The Australian news outlet reported that while the young star is inexperienced in the realm of hosting reality TV, he is a natural in front of the camera and his expertise with dangerous creatures is expected to be helpful.

No stranger to be in front of the camera, Robert Irwin once appeared on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show in 2017. Photo / Getty Images

However, it appears the news is only a rumour at this point with a spokesperson from Network 10 unable to confirm the speculation to news.com.au. They said, “In true style for I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, the guessing game of who is in the jungle is already afoot with speculation galore as to who will fill those very big shoes for Australia’s most sought-after hosting gig.

“But you know how this goes, just like the celebrities in the camp, we can neither confirm nor deny any rumours surrounding a new jungle host. For now, we’ll just have to keep you hanging until our intimate Upfront event reveals all...”

It comes after the young conservationist went viral on social media after he tried coffee for the first time.

In a video shared to TikTok, he’s attempted to change that by getting behind the coffee machine at the cafe in his family’s wildlife reserve Australia Zoo in Queensland, captioning the clip, “Taking the morning shift at the Crikey Cafe at @australiazoo.”

Like father, like son: Robert Irwin has inherited his dad Steve's distaste for caffeine.

His attempts to grind coffee beans and froth milk proved to be a challenge, as he admitted, “To give you some context, I’ve never had a coffee before. I’m not even kidding, this is my first time ever having a coffee, and I’ve made it.”

Fans were quick to share their surprise by commenting on the video, with one writing, “When you said you had never had a coffee before I was truly shocked.”

Trying his first sip on camera, he gave an unconvincing “I love it” - but the look of distaste on his face told us all we needed to know.

“Not a very convincing ‘I love it’ will probably never drink coffee ever again,” one said, with another agreeing, ”His mouth says I love it but his face says, ‘make it stop, please.’”