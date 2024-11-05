Despite the King’s decisive action, Andrew – who stepped down from official duties after his disastrous 2019 BBC Newsnight interview – is reportedly still refusing to budge from his sprawling home.

“Prince Andrew is holding firm and is determined to stay in the Royal Lodge,” a source told The Sun.

“He is insistent that he has the funds to pay for his own security, despite the eye-watering seven-figure sum it is reportedly costing him.

“He is no longer a financial burden on the King and sees no reason why he should have to move from his home.”

The Duke hasn’t received an official income since he was embroiled in sexual abuse allegations over his former ties to late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, all of which he has strenuously denied.

However, the King has been covering costs for his security, as well as providing an eye-watering living allowance, since 2022.

But according to Hardman, that all changed recently.

“In the late summer of this year, [Charles’] patience ran out. The Duke informed the monarch that, regardless of any ultimatum, he was going to stay put at Royal Lodge,” he wrote in the new chapters.

“At which point, the Keeper of the Privy Purse was instructed to sever his living allowance.”

Hardman also claimed that plans were underway to remove Andrew from the Royal Lodge under the late Queen prior to her death in 2022.

The royal author alleges that the previous monarch would have reluctantly forced her rumoured favourite son to relocate to Frogmore Cottage, the Sussexes’s former home, if she were still alive.