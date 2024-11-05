The disgraced Duke has reportedly made a defiant vow after his brother axed his massive annual living allowance.
Prince Andrew has vowed to stay put in his palatial royal home despite being stripped of his more than $2 million annual allowance by King Charles, it’s been claimed.
It recently emerged that the monarch, 75, has instructed his staff member in charge of his finances, the Keeper of the Privy Purse, to cut off his scandal-plagued younger brother.
Robert Hardman claims in an updated version of his book, Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story, serialised in the Daily Mail ahead of its release, that Andrew will now himself have to pay for the upkeep of his 30-room Royal Lodge home in Windsor Great Park, which is in need of urgent repairs.
It comes after The Sun on Sunday reported in August that the King had laid off the Duke of York’s 10-person security team.