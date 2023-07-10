A recent choice by King Charles could see Prince Andrew lose his summer home. Photo / AP

He’s already had a row with his brother over his beloved Windsor home, Royal Lodge, and now Prince Andrew could be poised to lose his summer holiday home as well.

Royal expert Richard Eden has revealed to the Daily Mail that the disgraced prince has taken another blow from his brother after Charles made an unusual decision.

The columnist has claimed the King has decided to keep Balmoral open to the public for an additional two weeks during the summer, despite it being when Andrew would usually stay at the private Scottish home.

“This will bring significant new revenue into the estate,” a source told the royal columnist. “It may, however, have the effect of annoying the Duke of York, who has treasured his time in Royal Deeside ever since he was a little boy.”

Prince Andrew has reportedly already had a row with his brother over his Windsor home. Photo / AP

The UK news outlet has reported despite Charles upsetting Andrew’s usual summer tradition, he himself will continue to spend the first week of August at the Castle of Mey in Caithness, the former home of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother.

Reports suggest he may then travel to Birkhall on the Royal family’s Balmoral estate.

As for the Duke of York, Eden has claimed he may visit Aberdeenshire but would only be able to do so if he was invited by King Charles.

Previously, Andrew has been invited to the estate by his late mother, Queen Elizabeth, along with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

It comes after reports Andrew is determined to stay at his Royal Lodge residence despite Charles’ proposed shake-up of royal households which is set to see Andrew moved to Frogmore Cottage - previously accommodated by Prince Harry and Meghan.

However, the Prince, who has lost several regal privileges in the wake of his legal settlement with Virginia Giuffre, who had accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager, is “adamant” he isn’t going anywhere.

A source told OK! magazine: “Andrew is adamant that he is staying at the Royal Lodge for the remainder of his lease.

“He will not move to Frogmore without a fight. Royal Lodge is his home and he will do everything in his power to remain in the property.”