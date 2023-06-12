Harry and Meghan have received an eviction notice on Frogmore Cottage, which was gifted to them by the Queen. Video / sunrise

Prince Andrew is ignoring the Palace’s requests to leave his home while there are building works on the property over fears “he might not get back in”.

His refusal to leave is the latest move amid a stand-off between him and his brother King Charles, who wants the Duke of York to leave his Windsor home Royal Lodge in order to slim down the royal family’s spending.

Andrew, who is no longer a working royal following his links with Jeffrey Epstein and accusations by Virginia Giuffre, lives in the £30 million (NZ$61m) 30-room mansion with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

Charles thinks the Windsor property could be re-purposed to save the crown money. However, the Duke of York - who moved into the house after the Queen Mother passed - refuses to leave his family home.

Andrew has allegedly spent up to £7m (NZ$14m) of his own money on renovations and it is understood by The Mail that the building works being carried out later in the summer, such as roof repairs, have all been paid for in full by the disgraced royal.

Royal Lodge’s two uppermost levels include seven bedrooms. The logical thing to do would be for the duke to temporarily stay at Frogmore Cottage during the renovations - Harry and Meghan’s former abode which Charles suggested Andrew permanently downsize to.

However, an insider claims that the prince is worried he might be permanently evicted if he leaves the house.

“It’s become farcical,” the source said. “Andrew has roof repairs scheduled later this summer which will take several months to complete and has been advised that staying in the house during those renovations could prove problematic. But he is reluctant to leave.”

Buckingham Palace declined to comment, however another insider claims that there is no need for Andrew to move out.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, now living in Montecito, California, still hold the tenancy of Frogmore Cottage, however the agreement runs out in July, according to Daily Mail.

Earlier this year, sources confirmed that Harry and Meghan were told of the decision for them to be moved out of the Windsor home, which was gifted to them by the late Queen.

Princess Eugenie is currently living in the five-bedroom cottage with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their two children. She gave birth to her second son Ernest last week and their location allows her to be close to her parents, the Duke and Duchess of York, and ensure Frogmore remains occupied.

Despite the drama surrounding Royal Lodge and the amount of money needed to repair it, sources say Andrew is adamant that he will stay in the Windsor home.

“They originally wanted Andrew out of Royal Lodge so that the property could be renovated and prepared for new lodgers,” the insider claims.

“But he is adamant that, as he has so many years left to run on his lease and he spent millions from his own fortune doing up the place that he is not going to leave his home. He feels very strongly, perhaps with some justification, that they are moving the goalposts suddenly and it is hugely unfair.

“No one knows how it will be resolved but Andrew is insistent. It was clearly convenient for Harry and Meghan to leave Frogmore as they were paying for a property they don’t really use. But Royal Lodge is Andrew’s home.”

Rumours have swirled for a while now that Kate and William, who currently reside in Adelaide Cottage with their three children, might move in to Royal Lodge. However, it is believed that the Crown Estate wouldn’t rule out renting the property commercially.