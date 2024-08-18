King Charles to axe Prince Andrew’s private security team

Britain’s King Charles is to axe Prince Andrew’s security team, according to media reports.
The Duke of York’s private security have been privately funded by King Charles after he lost publicly funded police protection in 2022.
According to the Sun on Sunday, members of the security detail have been told their services will not be needed from November.
A palace insider told the UK newspaper: “Everyone is speculating this means the Duke will have to leave the Royal Lodge, because what other reason could there be to take his security away?”
Sources added: “It isn’t a secret that the King wants him out.”