Prince and Princess of Wales collaborate with Snoop Dogg to congratulate Team GB

Daily Telegraph UK
By Hannah Furness
3 mins to read
Snoop Dogg, Princess Catherine and Prince William teamed up on social media to congratulate Britain's Team GB on their performance that the 2024 Paris Olympics. Photo / X

The Prince, who made a rare appearance with a beard, told competitors: “Well done on all you’ve achieved”.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have collaborated with Snoop Dogg for a video congratulating Team GB on their Olympic achievements, as the prince made a rare appearance with a beard.

The prince, who has allowed facial hair to grow for summer, told competitors in the video: “Well done on all you’ve achieved, you’ve been an inspiration to us all.”

The princess, who is still undergoing a course of preventative chemotherapy and has been out of the public eye for most of this year, says: “From all of us watching at home, congratulations to Team GB.”

Snoop Dogg, the American rapper who has become something of a star of the Paris Olympics Games for his unexpected and enthusiastic appearances, opens and closes the video.

“Thank you Great Britain from the Big Snoop Dogg, the Prince and his lovely wife,” he says, on the short film published on social media.

In an earlier message, the King told all British and Commonwealth Olympians who lost out on medals that they have “most certainly not fallen short” in a message ahead of the closing ceremony.

Charles told them they had “generated pride” for their nations, despite having missed out on the “greatest prize”.

He also praised the “raw talent, true grit and hard toil” of competitors and congratulated medal winners in a written message signed Charles R.

“My wife joins me in sending our warmest congratulations to the competitors and their support teams from Team GB and across the whole Commonwealth, for their many outstanding successes at the Olympic Games in Paris.

“Your achievements, across so many disciplines, were forged from that invaluable combination of raw talent, true grit and hard toil over many years, burnished these past weeks by sportsmanship and team spirit in the finest tradition of the Games.

“To those who missed out on the greatest prizes, you have most certainly not fallen short in the pride that you, too, have generated for your nations.

“As we thank France for hosting such a wonderful tournament and look to the Paralympics ahead, I can only say that you have all been an inspiration.”

The King and Queen are currently in Scotland for the summer break.

The Princess Royal has represented Britain and the Royal family at the Olympics in Paris, while the Waleses were reported to be hoping to attend but did not end up making an appearance.

The Paralympics begins on August 28.

