The Prince and Princess of Wales have collaborated with Snoop Dogg for a video congratulating Team GB on their Olympic achievements, as the prince made a rare appearance with a beard.
The prince, who has allowed facial hair to grow for summer, told competitors in the video: “Well done on all you’ve achieved, you’ve been an inspiration to us all.”
The princess, who is still undergoing a course of preventative chemotherapy and has been out of the public eye for most of this year, says: “From all of us watching at home, congratulations to Team GB.”
Snoop Dogg, the American rapper who has become something of a star of the Paris Olympics Games for his unexpected and enthusiastic appearances, opens and closes the video.