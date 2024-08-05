Prince Harry fears for children with access to internet and social media

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have launched a new initiative to protect children from harmful online content. Prince Harry unpacks why he is so worried about social media in a joint CBS interview with his wife Meghan Markle.
Prince Harry fears children exposed to internet “rabbit holes” could end up taking their lives “within 24 hours” of viewing harmful material.
The father of two, 39, who has son Archie, 5, and 3-year-old Lilibet with his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex - who celebrated her 43rd birthday on August 4 - shared his terror about the power of the web with regard to children while launching the Parents Network campaign, which aims to secure child safety online.
He said while opening up on CBS to anchor Jane Pauley about the initiative in a joint interview with Meghan: “We always talk about in the olden days - if kids are under your roof, you know what they are up to. At least they’re safe.”
“But now, they could in the next room, [on] a tablet or phone, going down these rabbit holes, and within 24 hours they could be taking their life.”