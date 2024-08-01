Francia Marquez, the vice president of Colombia, said in a statement: “I am pleased to announce that Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have kindly accepted my invitation to visit our beautiful country.”

The trip follows the Sussexes’ trip to Nigeria, which was linked to Prince Harry’s Invictus Games. Colombia has also entered a team to the tournament for sick and wounded veterans.

The duke is not known to have previously visited Colombia during his official royal duties, and it is not part of the Commonwealth.

Their 2024 trip will come ahead of the first Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children, which takes place on November 7 and 8.

The trip was announced via the vice president’s office, shortly after Prince Harry said he would not bring his wife to Britain because of the security threat to his family.

Last week, in an ITV interview about tabloid phone hacking, he said of the UK: “All it takes is for one lone actor who reads this stuff to act on what they’ve read.

“Whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me.

“It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”

The Duke of Sussex has a long-running dispute with the Home Office and Royal family over his security in the UK, and has lost a case demanding its review.

He is currently required to give 28 days notice of visiting his country of birth if he is seeking Met Police protection, with decisions being made by Royal and VIP Executive Committee (Ravec).

In America and overseas the Sussexes use a private armed protection firm, with the countries they visit sometimes providing additional official security.

Panorama view of Guatape lake area, Colombia, South America. Photo / 123rf

US cautions against travel to Colombia

Colombia is described by the US government as a “Level 3″ or “orange” risk, with advice stating: “Reconsider travel due to crime and terrorism. Exercise increased caution due to civil unrest and kidnapping.”

In the country summary published by the Bureau of Consular Affairs, it says: “Violent crime, such as homicide, assault, and armed robbery, is widespread. Organised criminal activities, such as extortion, robbery, and kidnapping, are common in some areas.”

The UK government advice for the country suggests only essential travel to some regions of the country, but all three areas the Sussexes plan to visit are considered safer and marked “green”.

In 2012, Colombia launched a major campaign to overcome its reputation for kidnapping and violence, under the slogan: “Colombia, the only risk is wanting to stay.”

Cartegena now hosts a branch of the Hay Festival and is a major cruise destination.

Marquez said of the upcoming visit from the Sussexes: “During their trip, The duke and duchess will join me in visiting Bogota, as well as the Caribbean and Pacific regions of Cartagena and Cali.

“In these vibrant locations, they will have the exceptional opportunity to engage with leaders, youth and women who embody the aspirations and voices of Colombians committed to progress.

“In addition to these meaningful interactions, the duke and duchess will experience the rich heritage of Colombia,” she said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sit down for an interview with CBS. Photo / CBS, X

‘Timing of visit significant’

Marquez added that the couple’s visit would be at a particularly significant time as it will precede the first Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children, to be held in Colombia this November.

“The Archewell Foundation, founded by the duke and duchess, is renowned for its global leadership in fostering a safer online environment.

“The forthcoming conference will unveil a comprehensive framework for creating safer physical and digital spaces, tackling issues such as cyberbullying, online exploitation, and the mental health impacts of these threats.

“It will offer actionable solutions and commitments for countries around the world.

“During their visit, the duke and duchess, as well as the Archewell Foundation, will engage in several activities related to this important topic.

“We are confident that their visit will further illuminate Colombia’s role as a beacon of culture and innovation.”

The duke and duchess will also speak about child safety online in a television interview due to be broadcast on Sunday.

Speaking to CBS, the American television channel, they will talk about their Archewell project to help parents protect their children online.

In a promotional clip, Meghan says: “Our kids are young, they’re three and five. They’re amazing.

“But all you want to do as parents is protect them. So as we can see what’s happening in the online space, we know that there’s a lot of work to be done there and we’re just happy to be a part of change for good.”

As the reporter Jane Pauley begins to say that every parent hopes someone is there to help their children, Prince Harry interrupts to add: “If you know how to help.

“At this point we’ve got to the stage where almost every parent needs to be a first responder.

“And even the best first responders in the world wouldn’t be able to tell the signs of possible suicide. That is the terrifying piece of this.”

The interview is due to be broadcast in full on Sunday.