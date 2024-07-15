Advertisement
Home / World

Colombia faces a new problem: Too much cocaine

New York Times
By Genevieve Glatsky
8 mins to read
Roger Guzman, 19, harvesting coca leaves in the small town of Caño Cabra, in central Colombia. Photo / Federico Rios, The New York Times

Even as production surges, domestic and foreign shifts in the global drug industry have devastated many poor Colombians whose livelihoods are tied to cocaine.

For decades, one industry has sustained the small, remote Colombian village

