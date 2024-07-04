The men were sentenced at the Christchurch High Court on Thursday. Photo / George Heard

By RNZ

Two Colombians and a New Zealander have been jailed for their part in importing millions of dollars of cocaine from Colombia.

Justice Cameron Mander sentenced Felipe Montoya-Ospina, David Bonilla-Casanas and Zane Robert Jordan at the Christchurch High Court on Thursday, after they admitted dozens of class A drug importation and money laundering charges.

The men, aged between 32 and 37, were part of a much larger drug syndicate responsible for importing and distributing nearly 100kg of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $45 million.

A global investigation into the syndicate involved the New Zealand Police’s Organised Crime Group and the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, as well as Spanish and Colombian police.