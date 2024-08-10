The King is currently based at his home of Birkhall in Scotland, and spoke to Starmer, Chief Constable Gavin Stephens, the chairman of the National Police Chiefs’ Council, and UK Gold Commander Ben Harrington, Chief Constable of Essex.

He is understood to be hoping to visit communities that have been affected in person at a suitable time in the future, when it will not place any additional pressure on security and local services.

Anti-immigration protesters are seen rioting outside a Holiday Inn in Rotherham reportedly housing immigrants. Photo / Getty Images

The phone calls, the existence of which will be published in the court circular, follow private conversations this week with those working on the response to the riots and those most affected.

A spokesman for the King said: “In addition to the private calls His Majesty has been making throughout the week concerning recent events – and in particular the impact they have had on affected communities – this evening the King held a phone audience with the Prime Minister, and additionally had a joint call with [Stephens and Harrington].

“In these calls, His Majesty was updated on the current situation and expressed his heartfelt thanks to the police and emergency services for all they are doing to restore peace in those areas that have been affected by violent disorder.

“Additionally, the King shared how he had been greatly encouraged by the many examples of community spirit that had countered the aggression and criminality from a few with the compassion and resilience of the many.

“It remains His Majesty’s hope that shared values of mutual respect and understanding will continue to strengthen and unite the nation.”

The King has not yet addressed the nation directly about the violence and unrest that occurred in the wake of the Southport attack, in which three children were killed, but released a written statement saying he was “profoundly shocked” to hear of the “utterly horrific incident”.

“We send our most heartfelt condolences, prayers and deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those who have so tragically lost their lives, and to all those affected by this truly appalling attack,” he said on July 30.

After the murders of three girls in Southport on July 29, misinformation spread via social media which has fuelled acts of violent rioting from far-right demonstrators across England. Photo / Getty Images

Britain has seen a wave of disorder, looting and violence since the fatal stabbings in Southport, much of it directed at the police and sparked by false claims about the identity of the attacker.

Starmer has reiterated that police should remain on “high alert” amid the ongoing threat of further protests and counter-protests.

So far 741 people have been arrested, of which 302 have already been charged.

Police chiefs have warned that the arrests will continue for months as they continue to scour CCTV and identify more suspects using facial recognition technology.

On Friday local time more rioters were jailed, including those who had encouraged violence on social media. The Government is considering forcing big tech companies to ban fake news from their platforms.

The phone call between the King and the Prime Minister was not part of their weekly audience, which usually takes place in person and by convention does not happen over the summer break.

The King had faced criticism from a handful of voices about why he had not yet addressed the nation, including from the anti-monarchy campaign group Republic.

Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, were killed on July 29 in the Southport attack. Photo / Merseyside Police

The monarch would not customarily do so while public unrest is ongoing, with the public response being the role of the elected government.

The Royal family has this week continued on a small number of engagements as planned, with what has been called their “familiar rhythm” of official duties thought to have a role in maintaining calm.

This week, the Princess Royal has been at the Olympics and the King made a low-key visit to mark the 150th anniversary of the Sutherland and Caithness railway line at Helmsdale railway station in the Scottish Highlands.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who have not attended the Olympics despite reports they had hoped to do so, also issued a statement about the initial attack.

“As parents, we cannot begin to imagine what the families, friends and loved ones of those killed and injured in Southport today are going through,” they said.

The Prince of Wales is likely to be one of the key family members involved in community visits and response, when it is considered to be of practical help.