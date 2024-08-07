As a result, the UK has typically been assigned risk level 2 out of 4, which has not changed following the start of the riots.

“We are monitoring the situation closely,” said a MFAT

spokesperson, who said Kiwis should “avoid all protests and demonstrations as civil disorder can quickly escalate”.

Far-right activists hold an 'Enough is Enough' protest on August 2, 2024 in Sunderland, England. Photo / Getty

Travellers are also encouraged to keep aware of their surroundings, monitor media for developments and register on SafeTravel to receive updates.

Other countries such as Australia, Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates have sent out travel safety alerts related to the current conflict.

Like New Zealand, Australia’s SafeTraveller website kept the alert level the same for the UK but sent an alert on August 5 advising travellers to “avoid areas where protests are occurring due to the potential for disruption and violence”.

What does level two mean?

Level two means travellers are advised to “exercise increased caution” due to the “threat of terrorism”.

Travellers heading to the UK can still purchase travel insurance and receive consular assistance in emergencies; factors not guaranteed in destinations with a risk level 3 or 4.

The United Kingdom Security Service, which Kiwis in the UK are encouraged to monitor, has assigned the UK and Northern England a ‘substantial’ terrorism threat. Level 3 on the scale, it suggests “an attack is likely” but not highly likely or imminent, as with levels 4 and 5.

Locals suggest travellers should continue travel plans to the UK. Photo / 123rf

Locals say travellers should still visit

Those yet to visit the UK should check whether their insurer would cover any costs that result from the civil unrest, as certain insurers will only cover travellers if the issues begin after they depart for the trip.

Read More: What does travel insurance not cover?

Some travellers have taken to platforms like TripAdvisor to ask whether they should cancel their trips.

“I’m seeing awful images of protests and loads of violence around England. Is it safe to visit?” one person posted on August 4, mentioning their plans for a family trip to London, Manchester and Liverpool.

Many locals encouraged them to continue with their plans, saying the disturbances were “very localised” and not near tourist spots.

“Most Londoners have been affected by precisely 0%,” one person wrote.

“I was in Manchester yesterday being a tourist and didn’t even know there had been a protest (sic) there until I got home,” another wrote.

Others suggested the riots would be over within days.

“I’d also be very surprised if this went beyond next weekend, so hopefully it’s cleared up by the time you get here,” one person wrote.



