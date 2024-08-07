The UK riots may prompt travellers to reconsider their holiday plans. Photo / Getty
Kiwi travellers visiting UK cities such as London and Bristol have been warned to stay aware by MFAT following violent riots.
The riots led by far-right groups have broken out across several British cities in protest against immigration, resulting in several deaths and almost 400 arrests. About 30 protests are planned for tomorrow.
Travellers heading to the UK and Ireland may wonder whether it’s safe to travel to cities where riots have occurred such as London, Bristol or Belfast.
Is the UK safe to visit?
The UK has a “long history of terrorist attacks” according to SafeTravel, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade’s official source of travel information for Kiwis.
Like New Zealand, Australia’s SafeTraveller website kept the alert level the same for the UK but sent an alert on August 5 advising travellers to “avoid areas where protests are occurring due to the potential for disruption and violence”.
What does level two mean?
Level two means travellers are advised to “exercise increased caution” due to the “threat of terrorism”.
Travellers heading to the UK can still purchase travel insurance and receive consular assistance in emergencies; factors not guaranteed in destinations with a risk level 3 or 4.
The United Kingdom Security Service, which Kiwis in the UK are encouraged to monitor, has assigned the UK and Northern England a ‘substantial’ terrorism threat. Level 3 on the scale, it suggests “an attack is likely” but not highly likely or imminent, as with levels 4 and 5.
Locals say travellers should still visit
Those yet to visit the UK should check whether their insurer would cover any costs that result from the civil unrest, as certain insurers will only cover travellers if the issues begin after they depart for the trip.
Some travellers have taken to platforms like TripAdvisor to ask whether they should cancel their trips.
“I’m seeing awful images of protests and loads of violence around England. Is it safe to visit?” one person posted on August 4, mentioning their plans for a family trip to London, Manchester and Liverpool.
Many locals encouraged them to continue with their plans, saying the disturbances were “very localised” and not near tourist spots.
“Most Londoners have been affected by precisely 0%,” one person wrote.