Princess Beatrice, the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, celebrates her 36th birthday this week.
But while she will no doubt receive gifts from her family and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, one of the most memorable gifts she ever received came from her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.
The monarch was known to spoil her beloved grandchildren, having gifted both Prince William and Prince Harry royal residences on their respective wedding days.
The late Queen is believed to have bought Birch Hall, a mansion in Surrey, for Beatrice and her sister Princess Eugenie in 1997 - who at the time were aged 7 and 9, according to the Mirror UK.