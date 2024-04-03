Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are reportedly disappointed they haven't been approached amid the royal family's staffing crisis. Photo / Getty Images

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are said to be “very upset” but “not surprised” that they’ve been overlooked amid a staffing crisis in the royal family amid King Charles’ and Kate Middleton’s health issues.

Close friends have reportedly said the sisters are disappointed they “aren’t being used at all”, although they “want to be of service”, according to the Daily Beast.

One source said of the pair, “They have done nothing wrong and they shouldn’t be visited with the sins of their father,” referring to their father Prince Andrew’s removal from royal duties following his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince Andrew's daughters reportedly feel they have been sidelined in light of their father's disgrace. Photo / Getty Images

“They are very upset to have been ignored by the king as they feel they have a lot to offer, but ultimately not surprised. They are sanguine about it.”

It comes as the royal family contends with King Charles’ and the Princess of Wales’ recent cancer diagnoses and relief from royal duties while they each undergo treatment.

Prince William, the heir to the throne, has also lightened his workload to look after his wife, and with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle having stepped down in 2020, the working royal family members include just Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.

The younger generation of the royals is barely represented, raising questions over whether Beatrice and Eugenie could step up.

The King appeared in public for the Easter Sunday church service this year, but it’s not clear how he is placed for a return to full-time royal duties.

Another insider claims that though he’s “very fond” of his nieces, he is following in his mother’s footsteps in light of the debate over Harry and Meghan’s original idea that they leave the UK but continue to work as royals in some capacity.

“Everyone, including [Beatrice and Eugenie], accepts there is no place for them to be full-time working royals. And as the late Queen Elizabeth made clear, being a part-time working royal isn’t an option.”

The King appears to have drawn a hard line when it comes to the working royals. Photo / AP

A former courtier argued that it was too late to instate the princesses as working royals.

“With hindsight you can make the argument that they should have been kept on, but a dramatic change of course now would not be helpful for anyone,” the former aide pointed out.

“The York girls have built successful lives as private individuals.”

Prince Andrew and the Duchess of York’s daughters are both married with children, and conduct generally private lives.

Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2020, with the pair becoming parents to a daughter, Sienna, in September the following year. Eugenie has been married to Jack Brooksbank since October 2018 and the couple share sons August, 3, and Ernest, 1.

They split their time between London and a golf and ocean club in Portugal, where Brooksbank conducts his business.