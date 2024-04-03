Prince William did not appear in the video message from his wife Kate explaining her cancer diagnosis. Photo / Getty Images

More than a week after Princess Kate shared her cancer diagnosis in a video message, Prince William’s absence from her side has finally been explained.

The Princess of Wales, 42, spoke of her diagnosis while sitting alone on a garden bench in the video shared on social media on March 22, leading some to question why her husband was not with her at the time.

Now a royal source has confirmed that it was Kate’s decision to appear alone.

Kate, the Princess of Wales, is undergoing chemotherapy. The video announcement came after weeks of speculation spread on social media about her whereabouts and health since she was hospitalised in January for unspecified abdominal surgery. Photo / Kensington Palace

“It is a message from the Princess about her health, and she wanted to personally deliver the message on her own,” a royal insider told People magazine.

While he wasn’t present for the video, William was commended by his wife as being “a great source of comfort and reassurance” since her diagnosis and further treatment with preventative chemotherapy.

Another source told People the Prince of Wales is a staunch supporter for Kate throughout her health treatments.

“He is a very reliable, strong person. She doesn’t feel isolated in this because of William, who is right beside her,” a family friend told the outlet.

“This is about supporting her and her feeling supported. It is a joint effort. She doesn’t feel isolated at all.

“The nuclear family that they have created so well is an immense support not only to him but to Catherine too.”

It comes amid the news of the family’s private holiday following the announcement, as a source tells the Mirror that William and Kate are concentrating on “having fun” despite the circumstances.

After George, Charlotte and Louis finished the school term at Lambrook School, Kate announced her diagnosis, and the family headed to their Anmer Hall estate for a break.

Prince William and Kate Middleton appeared with their three children at a church service on Christmas morning last December. Photo / Getty Images

“The family just want to go away for Easter, spend time together, the five of them, close off from the world and move on,” a royal aide told the outlet, with another adding that the children have cheered their parents up during the difficult time.

“The children are at the centre of their world … You take heart from the extraordinary resilience of children.”

Sharing the news of her diagnosis last month, the Princess of Wales admitted it had been “an incredibly tough couple of months”.

“William and I have been doing everything we can to process this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment.

“But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I am going to be okay.

“As I have said to them; I am well and I’m getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirit.”

Kate concluded her message by calling on the public to respect her family’s privacy at this time.