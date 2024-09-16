So what’s the catch for Kiwis interested in becoming a shepherd for the King?

The then Prince Charles, Prince of Wales visits the Great Yorkshire Show at The Great Yorkshire Showground in 2021 in Harrogate.

The successful applicant must have their own working dog, have the right to live and work in the UK and must have a clean UK driving licence.

“Sandringham Farm requires a skilled shepherd to join our small livestock team,” the job vacancy reads.

“The current 2000 strong Aberfield mule flock is self-replacing and produces finished lamb for a premium supermarket retailer. There is a strong emphasis on maternal, easy lambing genetics, and the use of technology to assist where appropriate.

“Ewes are lambed outdoors, and lambs are finished on a forage-only diet. A herd of pedigree beef shorthorn-based sucklers was established in 2021, with the aim of calving up to 100 cows within the next few years.

“The herd is housed in a new building with modern handling facilities, with an emphasis on safety and ease of operation. Again, all progeny is finished on-farm with 100% homegrown forage. A small number of Longhorns and British White cattle have been introduced for conservation.

“Day to day shepherding will form the majority of this role with some assistance in winter housing and spring calving of the beef herd.”

The successful candidate will need to have a “passion for livestock” an “open mind” and be “willing to learn and develop alongside an innovative system will be critical to succeeding in this role.”

They expect the shepherd to uphold the “highest standard of animal welfare”, and will be part of a small team.

They’ll be expected to manage their time appropriately and “work calmly under pressure”.

Applications for the royal shepherd vacancy close on September 27.