Royal family: Shepherd’s job with King Charles that Kiwis can apply for - but there’s catch

King Charles had his photograph taken with New Zealand's Black Ferns rugby union team on the Grand Staircase at Buckingham Palace on September 11.

Many Kiwis have a fascination with the royal family, whether it be tuning in for major events like a coronation, the funeral of a popular monarch or simply following the lives of the Windsors.

Now one person has the chance to get up close and personal with not only the family, but work specifically for King Charles III - and its a role that could suit a Kiwi with a rural background.

King Charles is on the hunt for a shepherd to care for his royal flock of 2000 sheep.

The Sandringham Estate has put out a job advert wanting to attract a skilled shepherd with two years’ experience in a similar role to look after the King’s 2000 Aberfields.

The 200ha grassland is used for breeding ewes and beef shorthorn-based cattle.

So what’s the catch for Kiwis interested in becoming a shepherd for the King?

The then Prince Charles, Prince of Wales visits the Great Yorkshire Show at The Great Yorkshire Showground in 2021 in Harrogate.
The successful applicant must have their own working dog, have the right to live and work in the UK and must have a clean UK driving licence.

“Sandringham Farm requires a skilled shepherd to join our small livestock team,” the job vacancy reads.

“The current 2000 strong Aberfield mule flock is self-replacing and produces finished lamb for a premium supermarket retailer. There is a strong emphasis on maternal, easy lambing genetics, and the use of technology to assist where appropriate.

“Ewes are lambed outdoors, and lambs are finished on a forage-only diet. A herd of pedigree beef shorthorn-based sucklers was established in 2021, with the aim of calving up to 100 cows within the next few years.

“The herd is housed in a new building with modern handling facilities, with an emphasis on safety and ease of operation. Again, all progeny is finished on-farm with 100% homegrown forage. A small number of Longhorns and British White cattle have been introduced for conservation.

“Day to day shepherding will form the majority of this role with some assistance in winter housing and spring calving of the beef herd.”

The successful candidate will need to have a “passion for livestock” an “open mind” and be “willing to learn and develop alongside an innovative system will be critical to succeeding in this role.”

They expect the shepherd to uphold the “highest standard of animal welfare”, and will be part of a small team.

They’ll be expected to manage their time appropriately and “work calmly under pressure”.

Applications for the royal shepherd vacancy close on September 27.

