Queen Camilla returns to royal duties after chest infection - but will miss Gladiator II premiere

Bang Showbiz
2 mins to read
Despite previously confirming she would attend the Gladiator II premiere, the Queen will no longer be in attendance. Photo / Getty Images

Queen Camilla returned to public duties on Tuesday - but will not attend the Gladiator II premiere on Wednesday to aid her recovery from a seasonal chest infection.

The 77-year-old royal pulled out of her engagements on November 5 after falling ill but will return in some capacity to duties this week.

Buckingham Palace confirmed earlier that she will make an appearance at the Booker Prize reception at Clarence House, but it will be a shorter than planned visit with minimal interactions with guests to protect them.

The following day, she has a reception with King Charles at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the TV and film industry in the UK, with guests from various parts of the sector, including directors, actors, stunt performers, presenters, and costume designers, set to attend, but she won’t be staying on for the whole event.

Despite previously confirming she would attend the Gladiator II premiere in London’s Leicester Square on November 13, she will no longer be in attendance.

Camilla will also not be alongside the king for an official engagement to mark his 76th birthday on November 14, according to The Telegraph.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend a farewell ceremony in Samoa on October 26. Photo / Getty Images
On doctors’ orders, the queen missed the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph.

A palace spokesperson had said: “Her Majesty The Queen is currently unwell with a chest infection, for which her doctors have advised a short period of rest.

“With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements for this week, but she very much hopes to be recovered in time to attend this weekend’s Remembrance events as normal.

“She apologises to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result.”

