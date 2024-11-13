Despite previously confirming she would attend the Gladiator II premiere, the Queen will no longer be in attendance. Photo / Getty Images

Queen Camilla returned to public duties on Tuesday - but will not attend the Gladiator II premiere on Wednesday to aid her recovery from a seasonal chest infection.

The 77-year-old royal pulled out of her engagements on November 5 after falling ill but will return in some capacity to duties this week.

Buckingham Palace confirmed earlier that she will make an appearance at the Booker Prize reception at Clarence House, but it will be a shorter than planned visit with minimal interactions with guests to protect them.

The following day, she has a reception with King Charles at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the TV and film industry in the UK, with guests from various parts of the sector, including directors, actors, stunt performers, presenters, and costume designers, set to attend, but she won’t be staying on for the whole event.

