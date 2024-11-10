The Princess has made few public appearances this year after undergoing abdominal surgery. Photo / Getty Images

Catherine, Princess of Wales will “hopefully” be well enough to embark on royal tours next year.

The 42-year-old royal has made few public appearances this year after undergoing abdominal surgery followed by preventative chemotherapy, but her husband Prince William has revealed she is looking to increase her workload in the coming months and has said he’d like her to join him on overseas visits again.

Speaking to reporters while in Cape Town, South Africa while visting for his Earthshot Prize Awards last week, he said: “I think hopefully, Catherine will be doing a bit more next year, so we’ll have some more trips, maybe, lined up.”

The heir to the throne – who has Princes George, 11, and Louis, 6, and 9-year-old Princess Charlotte with Catherine – also spoke of his “different” approach to the monarchy in the modern world, explaining he and Catherine want to be seen as empathic leaders with less formality.

He said: “I can only describe what I’m trying to do, and that is, I’m trying to do it differently and I’m trying to do it for my generation.”