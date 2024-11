Warshauer, now a singer-songwriter, shared the photo to show her support for the Princess of Wales as she underwent cancer treatment earlier this year.

She wrote at the time: “Sending love to Kate Middleton, the future Queen of England and my university dormmate! This was us at a Hope Street flat party. I have the loveliest college memories with Kate.

“She is the kindest, most caring, down-to-earth, genuine person, and it’s incredible to see her shining so brightly and inspiring the world with her compassion and courage.”

Kate Middleton pictured on her graduation day in 2005. Photo / Getty Images

Commenting on the photo, her followers noted that “neither of you have changed much” over the years.

Another wrote, “No way, most unexpected duo ever”.

In a 2011 interview with the Daily Mail, Warshauer recalled seeing William and Kate’s relationship develop during their years at university. According to the singer, the pair fell for each other long before Kate walked the runway at a March 2002 charity fashion show.

“One of my favourite memories was in November of [first year] and we were invited to a Harry Potter party at this castle,” she recalled at the time.

“We all got on a big bus to go there and I remember Kate and William dancing together all night.

“There was a charity auction where you could bid for the person for the day and Will paid £200 for Kate ... no one else was winning Kate that night. They already had that connection.”

She added: “They always had such natural chemistry and it was obvious that Will had his eye on Kate.”