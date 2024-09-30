Kate Middleton and Prince William. Photo / Kensington Palace

The Prince and Princess of Wales have made a significant move toward launching their work in the US, just weeks after Kate quietly resumed work following the completion of her cancer treatment.

Prince William and Catherine have reportedly completed and submitted official documents to the United States Patent and Trademark Office in preparation for the official launch of their Royal Foundation charity in America, reports the UK’s Mirror.

The trademark application includes a reference to “healthcare services relating to mental health”, which could potentially overlap with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s work in the US.

Sources say the Sussexes might see William and Kate's move as a foray on to their turf. Photo / Getty Images

“Meghan was quite shocked when she found out that Kate and William plan to do more work in America after trademarking their foundation’s brand with authorities,” a source told OK! magazine.