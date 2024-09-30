Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s big US move - and how Harry and Meghan feel about it

By Bronte Coy
news.com.au·
2 mins to read
Kate Middleton and Prince William. Photo / Kensington Palace

Kate Middleton and Prince William. Photo / Kensington Palace

The Prince and Princess of Wales have made a significant move toward launching their work in the US, just weeks after Kate quietly resumed work following the completion of her cancer treatment.

Prince William and Catherine have reportedly completed and submitted official documents to the United States Patent and Trademark Office in preparation for the official launch of their Royal Foundation charity in America, reports the UK’s Mirror.

The trademark application includes a reference to “healthcare services relating to mental health”, which could potentially overlap with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s work in the US.

Sources say the Sussexes might see William and Kate's move as a foray on to their turf. Photo / Getty Images
Sources say the Sussexes might see William and Kate's move as a foray on to their turf. Photo / Getty Images

“Meghan was quite shocked when she found out that Kate and William plan to do more work in America after trademarking their foundation’s brand with authorities,” a source told OK! magazine.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Although they have made a couple of trips to the US, it’s not really part of their territory and now Meghan feels they could be moving in on her turf.”

William and Kate are expanding their Royal Foundation into the US, where Harry and Meghan are based. Photo / Getty Images
William and Kate are expanding their Royal Foundation into the US, where Harry and Meghan are based. Photo / Getty Images

The Waleses first lodged their initial bid to secure a US trademark focusing on mental health projects in May last year, but plans were reportedly paused amid Kate’s cancer diagnosis.

Palace sources reportedly told Tatler magazine that the reignition of the plans are nothing more than “internal housekeeping” – but it’s unsurprisingly still being viewed as a positive sign in Kate’s path to recovery.

Earlier this month, the princess announced in a personal video released by the Palace that she had officially completed chemotherapy, and was “looking forward to being back at work” and undertaking “more public engagements” when she felt able.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

She’s since made her first appearance on the official Court Circular for the year, after hosting a meeting with her Centre for Early Childhood team members, and it’s understood she’s also in the midst of planning for her annual televised Christmas carol concert, which is held at Westminster Abbey.


Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle