Prince William discusses the story behind his Homewards charity intiative in an upcoming documentary: “I have taken some inspiration and guidance from what my mother did". Photos / Getty Images

Prince William has taken inspiration from his late mother Princess Diana for his latest charity drive.

The royal, 42, was aged 15 when Diana was killed in a high-speed Paris car smash aged 36 in August 1997. For years she had been famous for her support for good causes.

William has told in a newly-released trailer for the upcoming ITV1 documentary Prince William: We Can End Homelessness about how her philanthropy is still giving him a boost: “I’ve slowly tried to work out what can I bring to the role and the platform that I have”.

“I have taken some inspiration and guidance from what my mother did, particularly with homelessness.”

William is helping fight homelessness with his Homewards initiative, and another section from the documentary trailer shows him talking with footballer Fara Williams, 40, who experienced homelessness for six years.