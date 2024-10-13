Australia’s last visit from an English monarch was by Queen Elizabeth II, who visited Canberra, Brisbane, Melbourne and Perth in 2011.
The republic movement was reignited after the death of the Queen in 2022.
However, the push was shut down this year by the federal minister tasked with leading the movement, who declared it was “not a priority” amid cost-of-living pressures.
Assistant Minister for a Republic Matt Thistlethwaite was left to defend the viability of his portfolio after admitting it was harder for the government to pitch a referendum on ditching the monarchy after the Voice to Parliament vote failed.
Last year, a YouGov poll found 32% of Australians wanted the country to transition to a republic as soon as possible; 35% said they wanted Australia to remain a monarchy.
As part of news.com.au’s Great Aussie Debate last year that surveyed more than 50,000 people, 46.7% of Aussies said they were happy to stay in the Commonwealth, compared with 28.9% who believed it was time to become a republic. A further 15.3% of people said they “don’t care”.