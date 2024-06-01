Voyager 2023 media awards
Auckland youth homelessness: What it’s like to be young and living on the street

Cherie Howie
By
14 mins to read
Former homeless youth, Te Kahukoka-Rose Harawira Yelash and Mars Cook. Photo / Jason Dorday

From sleeping on a playground slide aged 13 because home isn’t safe, to developing PTSD from the hours of Work and Income telephone hold music you endure weekly to resecure your emergency housing, this is homelessness for young people in Auckland. Cherie Howie spoke to two rangatahi about what it’s like to be young - and homeless.

