Her son, Tom Parker Bowles, recently admitted it’s been a “very worrying” time for the monarch and the rest of the royal family since he was diagnosed with the “terrifying disease” in January, but he’s doing all he can and following doctors’ advice.
Speaking to People magazine, the writer said: “The King is strong. He is doing what he can. He’s following the advice of his doctors. Fingers crossed, touch wood.
“It’s a terrifying disease, and when someone close to you gets it in whatever capacity, it’s a very worrying thing.”
Parker Bowles is “incredibly proud” of his mother for how “strong” she has been for her husband.
He continued: “But my mother is strong as well. She supports him in every way. I think it’s wonderful to have someone you love by your side.
“I’m incredibly proud of her. She’s at an age when most people think of retiring, but she never complains; she just gets on with it.”