“With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements for this week, but she very much hopes to be recovered in time to attend this weekend’s Remembrance events as normal.

“She apologises to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result.”

King Charles and Queen Camilla meet Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and his wife Amanda Luxon in Samoa. Photo / Getty Images

Camilla and King Charles, 76, just completed a nine-day tour of Australia and Samoa.

Camilla being struck down with a chest infection comes as the King continues to be treated for an undisclosed form of cancer.

Her son, Tom Parker Bowles, recently admitted it’s been a “very worrying” time for the monarch and the rest of the royal family since he was diagnosed with the “terrifying disease” in January, but he’s doing all he can and following doctors’ advice.

Speaking to People magazine, the writer said: “The King is strong. He is doing what he can. He’s following the advice of his doctors. Fingers crossed, touch wood.

“It’s a terrifying disease, and when someone close to you gets it in whatever capacity, it’s a very worrying thing.”

Parker Bowles is “incredibly proud” of his mother for how “strong” she has been for her husband.

He continued: “But my mother is strong as well. She supports him in every way. I think it’s wonderful to have someone you love by your side.

“I’m incredibly proud of her. She’s at an age when most people think of retiring, but she never complains; she just gets on with it.”