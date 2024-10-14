“Like his mother before him, it has always been the case that his majesty the King feels that it is a matter for the Australian people,” the statement said.
Meanwhile, it was recently revealed the King, who was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer earlier this year, will “pause” his regular treatments during his high-profile tour, which will run for 11 days, door to door.
The King has been undergoing weekly treatment since his diagnosis with an undisclosed form of cancer earlier this year, but the Daily Mail reports doctors have granted permission for him to stretch that out to 11 days for the duration of his trip.
According to the publication, the King will “continue with his ongoing cancer treatment right up until he flies” and will “pick up” his treatment “as soon as he returns to the UK”.
In keeping with that, original plans for a longer tour which would have included a visit to New Zealand were shaved down. A full rest day, scheduled for the day after the couple land, has also been built into the itinerary in order to be mindful of his health.