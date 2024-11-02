The late Queen Elizabeth had been “buzzy” and preparing to join an important meeting from her bedside – but had to cancel as her health began to fail the day before her death, it’s been claimed.
In his book, Charles III: New King, New Court, author Robert Hardman detailed the late monarch’s final days and revealed the moments leading up to her difficult decision to pull out of her final duty.
The Queen died at 3.10pm on September 8, 2022, after more than 70 years on the throne.
Just two days before she passed, she met the departing British prime minister, Boris Johnson, and his replacement, Liz Truss, at Balmoral and attended a drinks party that same evening, the author explained.
“She was quite buzzy over pre-dinner drinks,” one guest at the party told Hardman.