Queen Elizabeth II died in September 2022, with her official cause of death listed as "old age". Photo / Getty Images

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has claimed the late Queen Elizabeth II had bone cancer in her later years.

In a chapter from his upcoming memoir Unleashed, Johnson recalls his final meeting with the monarch at Balmoral on September 6, 2022, two days before her death, claiming staffers tried to warn him her condition had deteriorated.

“I had known for a year or more that she had a form of bone cancer, and her doctors were worried that at any time she could enter a sharp decline,” he writes in an extract published by the Daily Mail UK.

Boris Johnson, here pictured with the Queen welcoming him as leader in 2019, has reflected on the last time he saw the monarch. Photo / Getty Images

He described her as pale and “stooped” with noticeable bruising on her hands, “probably from drips or injections”, adding the Queen still smiled throughout their conversation.