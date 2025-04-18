One key quote: “To Claire’s eyes and mind Meadowlark exists with the purpose of adding beauty to world. ‘It sounds cheesy but that is the truth. Giving people things that take the pain away for a minute or whatever and hopefully not add any ugly stuff to the world. Ugly trash, there’s s***loads of that.’”

Read the full story here

Claire Hammon and Greg Fromont of Meadowlark. Photo / Babiche Martens

David Seymour’s $3 school lunch programme: A restaurant critic’s verdict

The Government’s new school lunches programme, spearheaded by Associate Education Minister David Seymour, launched in more than 1000 schools at the start of the school year. Kim Knight joined students at Ōtahuhu College to taste-test the menu.

One key quote: “If you eat with your eyes, then I suggest you close them. I have opened a container of sadness and carrots. A tomato-ey sludge on a pile of structurally challenged penne. I’ve seen worse — but I also spent the bulk of my high school years eating dinner in a state-run hostel before the invention of Instagram.”

Read the full story here

The reality of modelling over 50: The local faces challenging the status quo

Dan Ahwa talks to four local models in their 50s and 70s who are all redefining what it means to age gracefully in a society still obsessed with looking young.

One key quote: “In an AI-generated age, are models allowed to age or do they just get airbrushed? Do models over 50 get booked for a range of diverse work or are they typecast? How do you redefine the importance of ageing with dignity in a time where the public is exposed to the likes of tech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson spending millions a year trying to reduce his biological age, or the way in which celebrities have seamlessly reversed visible signs of ageing with almost undetectable work?”

Read the full story here

February

Deborah Chambers KC. Photo / Michael Craig

Top divorce lawyer Deborah Chambers KC on tradwives and the cost of ending a marriage

With ‘divorce season’ in full swing, Lady Deborah Chambers KC told Joanna Wane why you should (or shouldn’t) go through with it.

One key quote: “Don’t get her started on the “tradwife” movement that’s currently having a moment in the US. Giving up your financial independence to warm the hearth is a risky move, she warns, whether you’re male or female."

Read the full story here

Some like it hot: The final chapter for NZ’s beloved firefighters calendar

A celebrated fundraiser that has evolved from beefcake and brawn to cancer kids and cute dogs is coming to an end. Production manager Tony Scott shares the stories — and photographs — from 35 years of the New Zealand Firefighters Calendar and tells Kim Knight why the latest is likely the last.

One key quote: “Flick through 500-plus pages of pin-up history and discover body paint and lace bras — but also historic equipment, rescued babies and the occasional kitten. Over the past 35 years, the calendar has evolved from beefcake and brawn to cute dogs and children with cancer. It has never featured an apostrophe in its title, but, for a handful of years, there was both a men’s and women’s version. Junior firefighters first made an appearance in the mid-1990s, and even the very earliest editions starred men who wore a helmet AND a shirt. At the heart of it all? More than $1 million raised for charity.”

Read the full story here

Tony Scott. Photo / Michael Craig

BTL Emsella, reviewed: Can this 28-minute treatment improve your sex life?

Beauty editor Ashleigh Cometti trials a new non-invasive pelvic floor therapy.

One key quote: “Confession: I’ve never been very good at doing my Kegels exercises. After the birth of my first son five years ago, I downloaded the Squeezy app, which coaches you through a series of exercises said to help restore tone to your pelvic floor. I did one session once, and the app has remained unopened on my phone screen ever since. So when I received an email about a treatment said to perform 1000 Kegels for you in less than half an hour, the lazy girl in me jumped at the chance to try it.”

Read the full story here

My Waiheke weekend with the rude and entitled — Kim Knight

Kim Knight has a Waiheke holiday encounter with bus seat hogs and child hecklers.

One key quote: “We watched a grown man heckle a children’s storyteller because she was singing in te reo Māori. While it was potentially obvious that ‘pukapuka’ meant book and that ‘Aotearoa’ was another word for New Zealand, I admired the entertainer’s calm demeanour and refusal to be riled.”

Read the full story here

Designer Jacqueline Tsang won the Mindful Fashion award with her creation 'Fabric Has Memory', drawing on her cultural background. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Mindful Fashion: Jacqueline Tsang honours her ancestors through storied, circular design

Mindful Fashion award winner Jacqueline Tsang speaks to Madeleine Crutchley about her career in luxury fashion, eco-conscious learnings from local industry and the inspiration for her commemorating garment.

One key quote: “Jacqueline’s design shared the stage with other finalists, whose entries were constructed from sail-cloth, toile and film industry waste — the judges found lots to love in her meticulous construction of obsolete coffee sacks, damaged kimonos and wedding wear and vintage tapestry. They celebrated the ‘high fashion luxury outfit showing a high level of attention to detail and construction’.”

Read the full story here

Susan and Willie MacDonald (centre) with their four adult children and extended family outside Middlehurst Station's farm store in Kaikōura.

Middlehurst Station: MacDonalds’ vision for sustainable family farming

The old MacDonalds have a farm. If they pull off their ambitious plan, the young MacDonalds will get to keep it, writes Joanna Wane

One key quote: “Exactly how it will play out at Middlehurst is still a work in progress. The past 12 months have been tough as the station’s associated businesses look to become financially sustainable in difficult economic times. ‘Most farming families would suggest what we’re doing is just making it bloody hard,’ says Willie. ‘The best — or the easiest — thing to do would be to sell in a few years, split her up, and everyone has a go on their own. But then everyone would have a piece of nothing and the heartbeat would be lost.’

Read the full story here

March

Ali Mau has written a memoir called No Words for This. Photo / Dean Purcell

No Words for This: Ali Mau reveals childhood sexual abuse in candid new memoir

A family secret Ali Mau had carried in silence for more than 40 years was blown apart by a distraught phone call from her sister, writes Joanna Wane. Now, for the first time, she talks about the monster who haunted their childhood.

One key quote: "Curled barefoot on the couch, Ali Mau looks poised and composed as the squall whips past, bathing the bush-clad valley below her home in a soft, golden light. The real storm, she knows, is yet to come. Mau has pulled the pin on a hand grenade and lobbed it out into the world. Now, she’s quietly bracing for impact."

Read the full story here

Dame Theresa Gattung at home, Westmere. Photo / Michael Craig

Dame Theresa Gattung: Burned out and on the brink, here’s what kept her going

She rose to the top with a reputation for straight shooting, but now her life revolves around giving back and doing good. Has Theresa Gattung gone woo-woo? Greg Bruce meets her to find out.

One key quote: “I don’t want to go into the details because these people are all still living, right, but there were women who tried to derail my career because they believed that there’s only room for one woman at the table — at two different companies actually — and that made me cry,” Gattung says. “I couldn’t understand it because I never — absolutely never — was a queen bee.”

Read the full story here

Lime and salt chips paired with McLeod's Far North Chili Pils. Photo / Babiche Martens

The perfect beer and potato chip pairings, chosen by an expert

Beer expert and writer Michael Donaldson chooses the ideal beers to pair with your favourite potato chips because what’s better than a frosty pint and salty crisps?

One key quote: “Generally, the secret to matching beer and food is using contrasting but complementary flavours. I can tell you, for example, that putting a chocolate-accented beer with a chocolate dessert does no favours to either. On paper, you think it should work, but in practice, the sweet notes cancel each other out and the beer just tastes bitter, without any nuance.”

Read the full story here

Sam Burton of Sure Shot is quietly shaping the look of Auckland hospitality

Could this West Auckland-based artist be the most quietly influential player in Tāmaki Makaurau’s dining scene? Tyson Beckett meets Burton to find out.

One key quote: " What defines Auckland hospitality in 2025? Raw fish? Martinis? A concise menu of shared plates? Sourdough and flavoured butter? A belief that tiramisu is the only palatable dessert option? The imprint of a West Auckland artist is an unlikely answer, but look around, and the signs of Sam Burton’s influence are there. Literally.”

Read the full story here

Is menopause care the next big thing in beauty?

Brands have been quick to capitalise on menopause care as the next frontier in skincare, but do you really need a moisturiser marketed to help you navigate the change? Ashleigh Cometti investigates.

One key quote: “It’s not just about slapping the word ‘menopause’ on a label — it’s about delivering real, results-driven formulations tailored to the needs of ageing, hormonally shifting skin,” says Jody Burke, director and founder of About Skin. “Women want skincare that acknowledges their changing needs, backed by scientific innovation rather than marketing buzzwords. Brands that create intelligent, evidence-based solutions for menopausal skin can fill an important gap in the industry.”

Read the full story here

Neil Ieremia, founder of Black Grace dance company. Photo / Dean Purcell

Neil Ieremia reflects on 30 years of Black Grace and dance challenges

Greg Bruce meets the founder of New Zealand dance company Black Grace as he commemorates its 30th anniversary.

One key quote: “To Ieremia, 30 years is nothing. He wants Black Grace to go for 100 years, 200 years, even. He wants it to provide training and opportunities for people who look like he does to share their talent and stories with the world.

‘I know it sounds a little bit sort of hand on your chest, look up towards the lights, but that’s actually what I want to do, because it changed my life.’”

Read the full story here

How second-hand and vintage store co-founder Rose Hope curates a collection from landfill-destined garments

Crushes is a boutique on Auckland’s Karangahape Rd, selling vintage and second-hand clothes alongside pieces made by local designers and artists. Co-founder Rose Hope has established a strict code for her sourcing process. She tells Madeleine Crutchley how a strong ethos and a “bad business model” work in an ultra-fast fashion climate.

One key quote: “It’s a recurring story — the ultra-fast fashion industry’s choking effect on global supply and waste chains (and the people working within them). In Aotearoa New Zealand, fashion groups have requested Government engagement, and organisations have continuously attempted to highlight the harms. As Mindful Fashion’s Jacinta Fitzgerald noted last year, Auckland’s biggest landfill receives 70 trucks of clothing waste each week.”

Read the full story here

Secret teacher confessions: What your child’s educator wishes they could tell you about NZ’s education crisis

A teacher says Kiwi kids are arriving at school not ready to learn, and parents are part of the problem. As told to Greg Bruce.

One key quote: “They learn so much in their first year of school. That sets them up forever. It’s the foundation of learning. The more you can close the gap then … if the gap gets mucked up or they haven’t learned for whatever reason, the gap just widens and then they’re switched off and they’re going to struggle and fail because it’s too late.”

Read the full story here

Corporate lawyer turned author Rachel Paris. Photo / Jason Dorday

Former Bell Gully lawyer Rachel Paris’ novel scores ‘Succession’ comparisons — and Hollywood interest

Why leave a 20-year law career to become a fiction writer? Auckland-based debut author Rachel Paris talks to Kim Knight about how to survive a midlife career change – and the corporate bad behaviour that influenced her new novel.

One key quote: "It’s a thriller with the requisite underbelly. It’s also a delicious, voyeuristic glimpse into a world where people know the Limoges porcelain doesn’t go in the dishwasher and that an Ottolenghi chicken marbella is always the correct response to a crisis."

Read the full story here

April

Kol closure: The history of the many Auckland restaurants of 23 Ponsonby Rd

With the news that Sid and Chand Sahrawat are closing their restaurant Kol, some have unfairly labelled its address — 23 Ponsonby Rd — ‘cursed’ after a string of short-lived ventures in recent years. But it hasn’t always been that way. Johanna Thornton charts the many brilliant incarnations of Ponsonby’s famous corner colonial house.

One key quote: “Moochowchow’s stairs though, remained the same as Rocco’s, labelled as “positively vertiginous” by the Herald on Sunday’s Peter Calder in 2015. He suggested the restaurant ought to have “amassed a decent body count in the four years it’s been open”, such was their precariousness. He also noted that, like Rocco, the front door remained inaccessible, with diners instead having to use the folding glass side door, causing much confusion.

Read the full story here

Appearance medicine’s vibe shift: Here’s what you need to know about ‘undetectable aesthetics’

Forget over-filled, frozen faces. The 2025 beauty aesthetic favours a more ‘natural’ look, writes Beauty Editor Ashleigh Cometti.

One key quote: “While it’s difficult to predict exactly what these Hollywood A-listers have had done, cosmetic doctor and international trainer Dr Sarah Hart says she believes both Lindsay Lohan and Christina Aguilera have undergone deep-plane facelifts, which involve repositioning the underlying facial muscles and gently re-draping the skin, providing a visible lift to the cheeks and jawline without creating tension. She adds: ‘These procedures often incorporate fat transfer, where the stem cells in the fat can improve quality and texture, offering a noticeable rejuvenation.’”

Read the full story here

Vegan desserts.

Cake, croissants & ice cream: These vegan desserts are worthy of celebration

Aotearoa New Zealand is home to plenty of innovative vegan baking and desserts. Madeleine Crutchley talks to three makers who are taking on traditionally dairy-heavy recipes to make satisfying plant-based sweet treats.

One key quote: “A handful of bakers and makers based in Tāmaki Makaurau continue to draw on and push innovations forward. From ice cream to pastries and cakes, they’ve figured out how to emulate and innovate desserts and sweet treats that traditionally rely on the enriching flavours of butter, cream and eggs.

What drives their appetite for sugary, plant-based desserts? Notably, a desire for everyone to gather around during celebratory occasions."

Read the full story here

Air New Zealand's new uniforms, designed by Emilia Wickstead, collaborating with Te Rangitu Netana

Why the new Air New Zealand uniforms represent modern multiculturalism

Air New Zealand’s new uniforms have been revealed to the public today. Dan Ahwa offers his expert analysis of the new ensembles.

One key quote: “Stalking down the halls of any international airport, these uniforms offer a sophisticated balance of national pride and inclusivity. While the uniforms of its predecessor felt more whimsical, Wickstead’s designs take into account just how much the lives of New Zealanders have changed since 2011.”

Read the full story here