Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Rachel Paris: Former Bell Gully lawyer’s novel scores ‘Succession’ comparisons - and Hollywood interest

Kim Knight
By
Senior journalist - Premium lifestyle·NZ Herald·
13 mins to read

Auckland corporate lawyer turned author Rachel Paris scored a two-book deal and interest from Hollywood with her debut thriller "See How They Fall". Photo / Jason Dorday

Auckland corporate lawyer turned author Rachel Paris scored a two-book deal and interest from Hollywood with her debut thriller "See How They Fall". Photo / Jason Dorday

Why leave a 20-year law career to become a fiction writer? Auckland-based debut author Rachel Paris talks to Kim Knight about how to survive a midlife career change – and the corporate bad behaviour that influenced her new novel.

There is always a reason not to write your novel,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle