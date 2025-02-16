Beauty editor Ashleigh Cometti trials a new non-invasive pelvic floor therapy.

The promise

Touted as a treatment that can perform thousands of Kegel exercises for you in one 28-minute session, BTL Emsella is one of the newest non-invasive treatments available from The Face Place.

Despite appearances, this is so much more than an armchair. Emsella recruits high-intensity focused electromagnetic technology (Hifem for short) to stimulate thousands of pelvic floor muscle contractions in less than half an hour.

The repetitive movement is said to help strengthen pelvic floor muscles, in turn improving urinary control and alleviating sexual dysfunction, meaning it’s an option for those experiencing a leaky bladder or needing to restore tone to the region postpartum or during menopause.

Emsella isn’t geared towards women only. The treatment is available to anyone experiencing urinary incontinence post-prostatectomy, pelvic pain and sexual or erectile dysfunction.

“Emsella is a game-changer for pelvic floor health. It offers a pain-free solution that can significantly improve our patients’ quality of life,” says Dr Cat Stone of The Face Place. “It has a huge range of benefits, from strengthening the pelvic floor to helping men recover from prostate procedures to sexual rejuvenation.”

Unlike other treatments available at the medi spa, Emsella is completely non-invasive and has zero downtime – meaning you can remain fully clothed while you sit on the chair and allow it to do all the work for you.

The Emsella chair uses Hifem technology to stimulate and strengthen pelvic floor muscles.

Confession: I’ve never been very good at doing my Kegels exercises.

After the birth of my first son five years ago, I downloaded the Squeezy app which coaches you through a series of exercises said to help restore tone to your pelvic floor. I did one session once and the app has remained unopened on my phone screen ever since.

So when I received an email about a treatment said to perform 1000 Kegels for you in less than half an hour, the lazy girl in me jumped at the chance to try it.

Arriving at The Face Place’s new purpose-built clinic in Auckland’s Quay St, I was greeted by the ultra-smiley medical team leader Queza Bernando.

During our half-hour consultation, Queza explained the technology behind the Emsella chair and the sensations to expect when sitting on it, what to wear to each appointment (something lightweight and floaty so you can sit comfortably with your legs apart) and how to pass the time during the session (analogue style, no smartphones or smartwatches allowed). Not to mention the results I could expect after a course of six sessions (more on that below).

The main reason for my visit was to restore tone to my pelvic floor after my two children. While I don’t have any major issues with incontinence, my pelvic floor certainly isn’t as strong as it once was – which I was reminded of regularly when told to tense it during a Pilates class or while bouncing on the trampoline with my boys.

And a bonus? Improved sexual function. To be honest, I’ve never had any issues in that respect, but when Queza mentioned a positive side effect from a course of treatment is enhanced sexual satisfaction, I was even more curious to try it.

With the consultation completed, Queza led me through the corridor to the treatment room – a light, airy space with a faux window displayed a tranquil scene of a kayaker bound for Rangitoto at sunrise (sunset?). In the corner, the Emsella chair with its control unit attached.

I was asked to remove my smartwatch and ensure my phone wasn’t in my pocket (apparently the technology can wipe any tech you have on your person).

I was asked to remove my smartwatch and ensure my phone wasn't in my pocket (apparently the technology can wipe any tech you have on your person).

Queza invited me to sit comfortably in the middle of chair, feet flat on the floor with my knees at 90 degrees. She started the machine at 20% so I could feel a light ticking sensation. As she slowly turned the dial so the ticking intensified, she asked me to ensure that the pulse was positioned on my perineum.

It took a little shuffling around to make sure it was hitting the spot, and when it did Queza turned the dial up to 80%. The ticking stopped and the Hifem kicked into gear, a pulsating treatment that involuntarily squeezed then released my muscles. It’s not painful or uncomfortable, but it wasn’t like any sensation I’d felt before.

And before you ask, no, it doesn’t feel sexual.

The pulsing continued until my first 30-second break began – which involved the same ticking sensation I started out with.

Once settled, Queza left me to it for the duration of my treatment, bringing me a peppermint tea to sip on while I read my book. She checked in with three minutes to go and waited with me until the session ended.

I confirmed my follow-up appointments, booked in-clinic every two to three days until I had completed a course of six sessions.

Afterwards, I did experience a slightly cramping feeling in my lower abdominals. Again, nothing too uncomfortable, it just felt as if I’d done an intension ab session at the gym.

The place

The Face Place Auckland, Level 2, 152 Quay St, Auckland. Thefaceplace.co.nz

The price

A single Emsella treatment is priced at $250 per session, with a course of six priced at $1250 or 10 for $1990.

The verdict

During one of my sessions, I spotted a book titled Activate The Female Orgasm System by Charles Runels sitting on the shelf next to me. I chuckled – was this a sign of things to come? Literally.

I first noticed changes to my pelvic floor strength after my third treatment, which was the first time I was able to tolerate the Emsella machine at 100% capacity.

As a regular gym goer, I previously found certain exercises slightly uncomfortable, but from my third session onwards I felt I was able to lift heavier weights for longer than I had before. Certain movements that would tweak something in me no longer did, and as a result my form during my workouts improved greatly.

As with any muscle, the pelvic floor can become weaker as we age, and I believe this treatment would be excellent at maintaining tone and strength in this region in midlife and beyond.

Now for the million-dollar question: did it really improve my sex life? As mentioned, I’ve never had any issues in the bedroom, but my newfound confidence from being able to exercise at a new level of intensity meant I brought my A-game to any after-dark sessions.

And that can only be a good thing.

