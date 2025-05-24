“Film-makers, keep making films for the big screen, I know I will. Parents, introduce your children to movies in the movie theatre. Let’s keep the movie-going tradition alive and well.”

Event Cinemas currently charges patrons $29.50 for a standard adult ticket on its website with a $1.70 booking fee. A large popcorn and coke will set you back another $18.

Hoyts, another big cinema chain, charges $26 with a $1.20 booking fee attached.

Neither company responded to the Herald’s request for comment about their rising costs and the increase in prices over the years.

Embracing and adapting for the community

Chris and Grace Rottenberry run the Riviera Cinemas in both Ōamaru and Balclutha, having moved to New Zealand from Australia in 2022.

The pair originally sold their house in Australia and used the funds to open the cinema in Balclutha, eventually purchasing the Ōamaru Cinema in June of 2024 and rebranding it to The Riviera.

“Cinema is one of the last forms of true escapism from a digital 24-hour world. It is a chance to get together with friends, family and have no distractions for two hours,” Chris says.

“We get people from all over the world sitting in the same room, they laugh and cry together, which to me is very special. I am very passionate about cinema and get pretty emotional talking about these things, as a community is not the same without a cinema.”

He says everything has become more expensive around the whole world, not just cinemas, and the experience of going to the movies remainsone of the cheapest paid, out-of-home experiences for Kiwis.

“We have a membership programme that gives our customers cheaper tickets, and I really think this is the key. Cinemas make little to no money off tickets, and a big chunk of that goes to the film distributor, as we pay percentage on each ticket sold,“ he says.

“This is why the confections area is so important. No confections or drinks means no cinema. If you account for inflation, a ticket should be $50, so we charge $14.50 for our members, and I think we are doing pretty well.”

Chris Rottenberry also cited the rising minimum wage and the cost of goods as other key factors of financial strain.

“A good example is we sell Jaffas and last month they went up a whole $1 a packet for us to buy in, so unfortunately that gets passed onto the consumer.”

He agreed that a lot has changed since the pandemic, but that a shift in movie-going habits was always written on the wall.

“I think, as somewhat younger cinema owners, we are still involved in all the latest trends and can see where things are going. You either embrace it and make changes or become disgruntled and begin to dislike the industry you love.”

At the coalface of cinema proprietorship, it is about knowledge of your product, eventising, membership programmes and good customer service.

“Every retail or customer-facing business says customer service, but this is not always done very well in practice,” Chris says.

“You need to really engage with your customers, get to know them, have a conversation with them when you see them in the street. Let them see you are a part of the community and with them.”

Atmosphere was also a key factor that kept customers coming back.

“You need comfortable seating; the old-school flip seats do not do the trick anymore. You need to give people a reason to get off their couch.

“For goodness’ sake, just turn on the heaters in the cinema because a cold cinema is not somewhere someone wants to come back to.”

And what about streaming services taking all the customers away? Chris Rottenberry saysthe platforms were “not the enemy” and that cinema and streamers can co-exist.

“I will also get a little divisive here and say don’t just support your local cinema because there is one there, the cinema needs to make the effort and give back also.

“We as cinema owners have to be proactive in our advertising and engaging with our community and other local businesses. Gone are the days where you put on a movie and people will just come, you need to go after them and give them a reason to want to come back”.

Comfort, variety, and value are key

Richard Dalton has run the Lido Cinema in Epsom for 24 years and also says there is “no hiding” from inflation and rising costs across the board for cinemas.

“The hikes in power and insurance costs have been crazy.”

But he said the Lido has managed to hold its prices down, so tickets are cheaper than most Auckland cinemas.

“Given the state of the economy, now feels like a bad time to risk increasing prices, however much we know we should and probably need to.”

Finding the right balance of films issometimes a challenge, he says, but giving customers a positive film experience isthe best way forward.

“We only have three screens here and so can’t take every film that releases. At times, that can be a positive, as we naturally filter the films we play and generally only play films we love and hope the customers share in our enjoyment and appreciation of them,” he saysof Lido’s approach.

“Playing films exclusively is great, but that does mean the distributor is unlikely to do any marketing, so it can be hard to find an audience.”

In his eyes, atmosphere and comfort remain important factors for the movie-going experience.

“We started a major refurbishment at the end of 2019. Before the work had even finished, Covid struck, and so this put a huge financial strain on us. But I’m still pleased we managed to finish the work as the cinema was looking very tired before that.”

He notes owners can’t expect people to spend their money with independent cinemas just because they are Kiwi-owned and operated.

“We need to have more great films to offer them on a regular basis, and that is slowly happening again, and do our very best to try and give them a good all-round experience.

“Even now we are getting some customers coming through and saying this is their first visit since Covid. I hope this continues, and cinema bounces back.”

As for the issue of rising costs, Dalton says it remains hard to tackle and is a nationwide problem that doesn’t only affect cinema owners.

“I wish there was a way to keep costs down when everyone in business is struggling,” Dalton says. “Hopefully, someone has found a way to keep costs down – and you can let me know.”

