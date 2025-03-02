The 97th Academy Awards are taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles today, hosted by talk show host and comedian Conan O’Brien.

The nominees were announced in January after being delayed twice due to the devastating California wildfires. Now, Hollywood’s brightest stars will line the red carpet ahead of a ceremony that looks to be anything but predictable.

This year, you can watch it all unfold from midday on Disney+ today, Monday March 3 - and follow the NZ Herald’s live blog coverage below.

The Brutalist, Conclave and Emilia Perez are among the films vying for the coveted Best Picture, with The Substance star Demi Moore a frontrunner for Best Actress. Though The Brutalist’s Adrien Brody has dominated awards season so far, Timothée Chalamet could land Best Actor for his turn as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown following his shock SAG Awards win.

And Wellington’s Wētā FX has put Kiwis' creative talents on the world stage once again, landing three nominations in the visual effects category. Can they beat the creative team behind Dune for the win?

FULL LIST OF NOMINEES

Best Picture

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Best Director

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

James Mangold, A Complete Unknown

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda when they reach the Emerald City in Wicked: Part I. Photo / Universal Pictures

Actor in a Supporting Role

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Actress in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldana, Emilia Pérez

Animated Feature Film

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Cinematography

The Brutalist

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu

Animated Short Film

Beautiful Men

In the Shadow of Cypress

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

A brutal protagonist transforms into a soft, maternal figure in Emilia Perez. Photo / supplied

Documentary Feature Film

Black Box Diaries

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

Sugarcane

Documentary Short Film

Death by Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Film Editing

Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

International Feature Film

I’m Still Here

The Girl with the Needle

Emilia Pérez

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Flow

Costume Design

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Wicked

Live Action Short Film

A Lien

Anuja

I’m Not a Robot

The Last Ranger

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

Demi Moore in The Substance (2024).

Makeup and Hairstyling

A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

Original Score

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Original Song

El Mal from Emilia Pérez

from The Journey from The Six Triple Eight

from Like a Bird from Sing Sing

from Mi Camino from Emilia Pérez

from Never Too Late from Elton John: Never Too Late

Adapted Screenplay

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

Original Screenplay

Anora

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance

Production Design

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked

Sound

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Dune: Part Two

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked