Oscars 2025 live updates: All the winners at the 97th Academy Awards

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Ariana Grande walks the red carpet at the 2025 Oscars. Photo / Getty Images

The 97th Academy Awards are taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles today, hosted by talk show host and comedian Conan O’Brien.

The nominees were announced in January after being delayed twice due to the devastating California wildfires. Now, Hollywood’s brightest stars will line the red carpet ahead of a ceremony that looks to be anything but predictable.

This year, you can watch it all unfold from midday on Disney+ today, Monday March 3 - and follow the NZ Herald’s live blog coverage below.

The Brutalist, Conclave and Emilia Perez are among the films vying for the coveted Best Picture, with The Substance star Demi Moore a frontrunner for Best Actress. Though The Brutalist’s Adrien Brody has dominated awards season so far, Timothée Chalamet could land Best Actor for his turn as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown following his shock SAG Awards win.

And Wellington’s Wētā FX has put Kiwis' creative talents on the world stage once again, landing three nominations in the visual effects category. Can they beat the creative team behind Dune for the win?

FULL LIST OF NOMINEES

Best Picture

  • Anora
  • The Brutalist
  • A Complete Unknown
  • Conclave
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Emilia Pérez
  • I’m Still Here
  • Nickel Boys
  • The Substance
  • Wicked

Best Director

  • Sean Baker, Anora
  • Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
  • James Mangold, A Complete Unknown
  • Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
  • Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Actor in a Leading Role

  • Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
  • Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
  • Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
  • Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
  • Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Actress in a Leading Role

  • Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
  • Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
  • Mikey Madison, Anora
  • Demi Moore, The Substance
  • Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here
Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda when they reach the Emerald City in Wicked: Part I. Photo / Universal Pictures
Actor in a Supporting Role

  • Yura Borisov, Anora
  • Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
  • Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
  • Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
  • Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Actress in a Supporting Role

  • Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
  • Ariana Grande, Wicked
  • Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
  • Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
  • Zoe Saldana, Emilia Pérez

Animated Feature Film

  • Flow
  • Inside Out 2
  • Memoir of a Snail
  • Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
  • The Wild Robot

Cinematography

  • The Brutalist
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Maria
  • Nosferatu

Animated Short Film

  • Beautiful Men
  • In the Shadow of Cypress
  • Magic Candies
  • Wander to Wonder
  • Yuck!
A brutal protagonist transforms into a soft, maternal figure in Emilia Perez. Photo / supplied
Documentary Feature Film

  • Black Box Diaries
  • No Other Land
  • Porcelain War
  • Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat
  • Sugarcane

Documentary Short Film

  • Death by Numbers
  • I Am Ready, Warden
  • Incident
  • Instruments of a Beating Heart
  • The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Film Editing

  • Anora
  • The Brutalist
  • Conclave
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Wicked

International Feature Film

  • I’m Still Here
  • The Girl with the Needle
  • Emilia Pérez
  • The Seed of the Sacred Fig
  • Flow

Costume Design

  • A Complete Unknown
  • Conclave
  • Gladiator II
  • Nosferatu
  • Wicked

Live Action Short Film

  • A Lien
  • Anuja
  • I’m Not a Robot
  • The Last Ranger
  • The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
Demi Moore in The Substance (2024).
Makeup and Hairstyling

  • A Different Man
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Nosferatu
  • The Substance
  • Wicked

Original Score

  • The Brutalist
  • Conclave
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Wicked
  • The Wild Robot

Original Song

  • El Mal from Emilia Pérez
  • The Journey from The Six Triple Eight
  • Like a Bird from Sing Sing
  • Mi Camino from Emilia Pérez
  • Never Too Late from Elton John: Never Too Late

Adapted Screenplay

  • A Complete Unknown
  • Conclave
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Nickel Boys
  • Sing Sing

Original Screenplay

  • Anora
  • The Brutalist
  • A Real Pain
  • September 5
  • The Substance

Production Design

  • The Brutalist
  • Conclave
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Nosferatu
  • Wicked

Sound

  • A Complete Unknown
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Wicked
  • The Wild Robot

Visual Effects

  • Alien: Romulus
  • Better Man
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
  • Wicked
