Amid the battle for Best Picture, The Brutalist, Conclave and Emilia Perez are looking like the frontrunners considering their slew of other award wins, and the Best Actress contest could easily be clinched by The Substance actress Demi Moore.

Timothée Chalamet’s portrayal of singer Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown could also put him in the running for taking out the Best Actor gong after a surprise win at the SAG Awards last week.

New Zealand talent will also be front and centre, with Wellington’s Wētā FX nabbing three visual effects nominations, the most individual for the company’s history.

People can watch the action at The Dolby Theatre unfold on air from about midday on Monday March 3, with Kiwis able to stream the event on Disney+ if they have a subscription with the service.

The Herald will also be live blogging the event and red carpet.

Wētā FX has gained three Academy Award (Oscar) nominations for its work on Better Man, Alien: Romulus and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

Erik Winquist, a VFX supervisor, will be one of the lucky Kiwis from the Wētā FX contingent at the theatre’s hallowed halls come Monday.

Winquist and his colleagues have a record three films nominated in the Best Visual Effects category, which recognises excellence in technical and visual effects.

While he is there representing his work on blockbuster Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, other Weta FX colleagues will be championing their work on Better Man and Alien: Romulus, the other two nominated in the category.

It’s not Winquist’s first rodeo either, having attended the ceremony 10 years ago for his work on another Apes film: Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.

“It’s been quite a ride so far, with all of the accolades Kingdom has garnered for its visual effects work,“ he said of this awards season, with the film also nominated for a coveted Bafta nomination a few weeks ago.

“Going into the Oscars is, of course, quite a thrill given the calibre of visual effects on display this year.

“We’re up against some films which were huge hits at the box office, so the competition is formidable”.

Erik Winquist is 'enormously proud' to be representing Aotearoa at the Academy Awards this year with his Weta FX team. Photo / Weta FX

Another big part of the event is networking with other film industry colleagues, and Winquist hopes he’ll get the chance to meet the filmmakers behind Nickel Boys, which is nominated for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay.

"If you haven’t caught up with that one yet, I highly recommend it. It is a challenging watch at times, but a deeply human and beautiful film."

Winquist said whatever the outcome, it was “humbling and a privilege” to represent the work of the 1000-strong Wētā FX crew and New Zealand as a whole.

“I am enormously proud to be representing Aotearoa,” he said.

“I originally came to New Zealand for what I thought was going to be six months of work on The Lord of the Rings.

“Twenty-three years later, I’m still here and loving it. And it’s because of the talent I’m surrounded by every day at Wētā FX”.

The fact that more than 300 films were nominated for the Visual Effects Oscar - and Wētā FX worked on three of the five nominated films - was a testament to Kiwi creativity and hard work, Winquist said.

“Good things happen when we support the arts in Aotearoa.”

Matt Aitken, the head of VFX at Wētā FX, shared a similar sentiment and encouraged the rest of Aotearoa to tune in and show their support.

“Whether we win or lose, we hope the country joins us in celebrating the incredible feats our entire Wētā FX crew has achieved by being recognised with multiple Oscar and Bafta nominations this year.”

While this year there are no Kiwis nominated for acting, directing or producing nominations, there have been plenty of notable past nominees and winners.

Jane Campion and Sir Peter Jackson both have Best Directing Oscars to their name (for Power of the Dog and The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King respectively), and Taika Waititi won a Best Original Screenplay Oscar for Jojo Rabbit.

FULL LIST OF 2025 ACADEMY AWARD NOMINEES

Best Picture

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked.

Best Director

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

James Mangold, A Complete Unknown

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance.

Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice.

Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here.

Actor in a Supporting Role

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice.

Actress in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro, Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldana, Emilia Pérez.

Animated Feature Film

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot.

Cinematography

The Brutalist

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu.

Animated Short Film

Beautiful Men

In the Shadow of Cypress

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

Memoir of a Snail.

Documentary Feature Film

Black Box Diaries

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

Sugarcane.

Documentary Short Film

Death by Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

The Only Girl in the Orchestra.

Film Editing

Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked.

International Feature Film

I’m Still Here

The Girl with the Needle

Emilia Pérez

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Flow.

Costume Design

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Wicked.

Live Action Short Film

A Lien

Anuja

I’m Not a Robot

The Last Ranger

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent.

Makeup and Hairstyling

A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked.

Original Score

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot.

Original Song

El Mal from Emilia Pérez

from The Journey from The Six Triple Eight

from Like a Bird from Sing Sing

from Mi Camino from Emilia Pérez

from Never Too Late from Elton John: Never Too Late.

Adapted Screenplay

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing.

Original Screenplay

Anora

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance.

Production Design

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked.

Sound

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot.

Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Dune: Part Two

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked.

