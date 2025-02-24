Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025 winners: Shōgun dominates, Timothée Chalamet surprises

NZ Herald
5 mins to read

Anna Sawai at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California. Photo / Getty Images

Anna Sawai at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California. Photo / Getty Images

Anna Sawai, Demi Moore, Colin Farrell and other stars were honoured at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles today as awards season ratchets up.

New Zealand-born actor Anna Sawai has continued her winning streak this awards season, adding two more trophies to her cabinet as she and fellow Shōgun cast members dominated the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAGs).

The feudal Japan-set drama series based on the 1975 novel by James Clavell was a hit with critics and viewers from the get-go, praised for its realism and dramatic pull.

Sawai and fellow actor Hiroyuki Sanada turned heads for their portrayals of a high-born woman and a warlord respectively, both previously earning Golden Globes for their work.

Similar to the Globes awards, Sawai won the SAG for Best Actress in a Drama Series and Sanada won for Best Actor at the ceremony on Monday (NZT).

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Other television winners also mimicked the Golden Globes, including Jessica Gunning scooping up Best Actress in a Limited Series for her haunting turn as stalker Martha in Baby Reindeer and Colin Farrell’s Best Actor in a Limited Series for his prosthetic-laden performance of Batman villain The Penguin.

Colin Farrell, who won Best Actor in a Limited Series, presents Demi Moore with the SAG award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role. Photo / Getty Images
Colin Farrell, who won Best Actor in a Limited Series, presents Demi Moore with the SAG award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role. Photo / Getty Images

On the film front, the controversial musical Emelia Perez gained a SAG award thanks to the supporting performance of Zoe Saldaña, who also won a Golden Globe in the same category.

The hotly tipped awards season frontrunner has attracted criticism online for its alleged lack of care when it comes to the portrayal of Latino culture and trans issues.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Best Actor frontrunners Adrien Brody (The Brutalist) and Ralph Fiennes (Conclave) couldn’t double up their respective Golden Globe and Bafta wins, beaten out by Timothée Chalamet, who won for his performance as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.

Timothée Chalamet accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role award for A Complete Unknown onstage during the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Photo / Getty Images
Timothée Chalamet accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role award for A Complete Unknown onstage during the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Photo / Getty Images

The win was his first major association award this season after he missed out on the Bafta and Golden Globe.

Conclave however did manage to claw back a big award later in the night for Best Performance by a cast in a Motion Picture.

Comeback queen Demi Moore has also levelled up her trophy cabinet for her performance in body horror The Substance, cementing it as one of her all-time-greatest acting displays.

Legendary comedian Martin Short also managed to snag a SAG award alongside his fellow Only Murders In The Building cast members.

The SAG Awards, which are presented by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, recognise outstanding performances in movie and television.

It is commonly seen as the last big awards ceremony before the penultimate Oscar (Academy Awards) ceremony that will take place on March 3 (NZT).

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role (Motion Picture)

  • WINNER: Demi Moore, The Substance
  • Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
  • Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
  • Mikey Madison, Anora
  • Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role (Motion Picture)

  • WINNER: Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
  • Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
  • Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
  • Daniel Craig, Queer
  • Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role (Motion Picture)

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
  • WINNER: Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
  • Ariana Grande, Wicked
  • Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson
  • Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl
  • Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role (Motion Picture)

  • WINNER: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
  • Jonathan Bailey, Wicked
  • Yura Borisov, Anora
  • Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
  • Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

  • WINNER: Conclave
  • Anora
  • A Complete Unknown
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Wicked

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

  • WINNER: The Fall Guy
  • Deadpool & Wolverine
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Gladiator II
  • Wicked

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

  • WINNER: Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
  • Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
  • Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
  • Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
  • Katy Bates, The Great Lillian Hall
  • Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

  • WINNER: Colin Farrell, The Penguin
  • Andrew Scott, Ripley
  • Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Mendenez Story
  • Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
  • Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
  • WINNER: Anna Sawai, Shōgun
  • Allison Janney, The Diplomat
  • Kathy Bates, Matlock
  • Keri Russell, The Diplomat
  • Nicola Coughlan, Bridgerton

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

  • WINNER: Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
  • Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
  • Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
  • Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
  • Tadanobu Asano, Shogun

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

  • WINNER: Shōgun
  • Bridgerton
  • Slow Horses
  • The Day of the Jackal
  • The Diplomat

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

  • WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks
  • Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
  • Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
  • Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear
  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

  • WINNER: Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
  • Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
  • Harrison Ford, Shrinking
  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
  • Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

  • WINNER: Only Murders in the Building
  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Hacks
  • Shrinking

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
  • WINNER: Shōgun
  • The Boys
  • Fallout
  • House of the Dragon
  • The Penguin

Life Achievement Award

  • WINNER: Jane Fonda
Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment