Anna Sawai at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California. Photo / Getty Images
Anna Sawai, Demi Moore, Colin Farrell and other stars were honoured at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles today as awards season ratchets up.
New Zealand-born actorAnna Sawai has continued her winning streak this awards season, adding two more trophies to her cabinet as she and fellow Shōguncast members dominated the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAGs).
The feudal Japan-set drama series based on the 1975 novel by James Clavell was a hit with critics and viewers from the get-go, praised for its realism and dramatic pull.
Sawai and fellow actor Hiroyuki Sanada turned heads for their portrayals of a high-born woman and a warlord respectively, both previously earning Golden Globes for their work.
Similar to the Globes awards, Sawai won the SAG for Best Actress in a Drama Series and Sanada won for Best Actor at the ceremony on Monday (NZT).
Other television winners also mimicked the Golden Globes, including Jessica Gunning scooping up Best Actress in a Limited Series for her haunting turn as stalker Martha in Baby Reindeer and Colin Farrell’s Best Actor in a Limited Series for his prosthetic-laden performance of Batman villain The Penguin.
Best Actor frontrunners Adrien Brody (The Brutalist) and Ralph Fiennes (Conclave) couldn’t double up their respective Golden Globe and Bafta wins, beaten out by Timothée Chalamet, who won for his performance as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.
The win was his first major association award this season after he missed out on the Bafta and Golden Globe.
Conclave however did manage to claw back a big award later in the night for Best Performance by a cast in a Motion Picture.
Comeback queen Demi Moore has also levelled up her trophy cabinet for her performance in body horror The Substance, cementing it as one of her all-time-greatest acting displays.
Legendary comedian Martin Short also managed to snag a SAG award alongside his fellow Only Murders In The Building cast members.
The SAG Awards, which are presented by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, recognise outstanding performances in movie and television.
It is commonly seen as the last big awards ceremony before the penultimate Oscar (Academy Awards) ceremony that will take place on March 3 (NZT).
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role (Motion Picture)
WINNER: Demi Moore, The Substance
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role (Motion Picture)
WINNER: Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Daniel Craig, Queer
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role (Motion Picture)