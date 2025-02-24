Other television winners also mimicked the Golden Globes, including Jessica Gunning scooping up Best Actress in a Limited Series for her haunting turn as stalker Martha in Baby Reindeer and Colin Farrell’s Best Actor in a Limited Series for his prosthetic-laden performance of Batman villain The Penguin.

Colin Farrell, who won Best Actor in a Limited Series, presents Demi Moore with the SAG award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role. Photo / Getty Images

On the film front, the controversial musical Emelia Perez gained a SAG award thanks to the supporting performance of Zoe Saldaña, who also won a Golden Globe in the same category.

The hotly tipped awards season frontrunner has attracted criticism online for its alleged lack of care when it comes to the portrayal of Latino culture and trans issues.

Best Actor frontrunners Adrien Brody (The Brutalist) and Ralph Fiennes (Conclave) couldn’t double up their respective Golden Globe and Bafta wins, beaten out by Timothée Chalamet, who won for his performance as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.

Timothée Chalamet accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role award for A Complete Unknown onstage during the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Photo / Getty Images

The win was his first major association award this season after he missed out on the Bafta and Golden Globe.

Conclave however did manage to claw back a big award later in the night for Best Performance by a cast in a Motion Picture.

Comeback queen Demi Moore has also levelled up her trophy cabinet for her performance in body horror The Substance, cementing it as one of her all-time-greatest acting displays.

Legendary comedian Martin Short also managed to snag a SAG award alongside his fellow Only Murders In The Building cast members.

The SAG Awards, which are presented by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, recognise outstanding performances in movie and television.

It is commonly seen as the last big awards ceremony before the penultimate Oscar (Academy Awards) ceremony that will take place on March 3 (NZT).

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role (Motion Picture)

WINNER: Demi Moore, The Substance

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role (Motion Picture)

WINNER: Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Daniel Craig, Queer

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role (Motion Picture)

WINNER: Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role (Motion Picture)

WINNER: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Jonathan Bailey, Wicked

Yura Borisov, Anora

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

WINNER: Conclave

Anora

A Complete Unknown

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

WINNER: The Fall Guy

Deadpool & Wolverine

Dune: Part Two

Gladiator II

Wicked

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

WINNER: Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Katy Bates, The Great Lillian Hall

Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

WINNER: Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Mendenez Story

Kevin Kline, Disclaimer

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Anna Sawai, Shōgun

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Nicola Coughlan, Bridgerton

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Tadanobu Asano, Shogun

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

WINNER: Shōgun

Bridgerton

Slow Horses

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Only Murders in the Building

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Shrinking

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

WINNER: Shōgun

The Boys

Fallout

House of the Dragon

The Penguin

Life Achievement Award