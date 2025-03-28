Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

No Words for This: Ali Mau reveals childhood sexual abuse in candid new memoir

Joanna Wane
By
Senior Feature Writer Lifestyle Premium·Canvas·
11 mins to read

For more than four decades, journalist and former TV presenter Ali Mau carried an 'unearned and unspoken shame'. In her new memoir, she takes back control. Photo / Dean Purcell

For more than four decades, journalist and former TV presenter Ali Mau carried an 'unearned and unspoken shame'. In her new memoir, she takes back control. Photo / Dean Purcell

A family secret Ali Mau had carried in silence for more than 40 years was blown apart by a distraught phone call from her sister. Now, for the first time, she talks about the monster who haunted their childhood.

Warning: This story discusses issues of sexual abuse

Outside,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle