US election 2024: Hollywood stars pledge to leave US as Donald Trump re-elected

By Joshua Haigh
news.com.au·
2 mins to read
America Ferrera (left) and Sophie Turner are two celebrities who threatened to leave the US if Donald Trump came to power. Image / America Ferrera, Sophie Turner

Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars have threatened to leave the US following Donald Trump’s victory over Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in the US election.

Trump soared to victory this week, causing a divided reaction worldwide.

Barbie star America Ferrera is reportedly planning on fleeing the US in search of a better life for her children.

The former Ugly Betty actress, 40, is believed to be plotting a new life in the UK with her husband, Ryan Piers Williams, and their son, Sebastian, 6, and daughter Lucia, 4.

“America is sick that Donald Trump is President again,” an insider told Daily Mail. “She is devastated that Kamala lost. She thought the country she lived in was better than that.”

Meanwhile, pop icon Cher claimed to the Guardian that she dealt with health issues that were directly sparked by Trump’s first presidency term, and said she would be leaving the country for good if the Republican won again.

Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner has also pledged to “get the f*** out” of America and return to her home country of the UK.

In a podcast interview in July, former Disney star Raven-Symoné expressed on The View that she would leave the country if Trump won the election.

Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars have shared their thoughts on the landslide result, with many taking to social media to air their dismay at Trump securing a second tenure in the White House.

Pop star Billie Eilish, 22, who proudly endorsed Harris on numerous occasions in the lead-up to the election, posted a brief but powerful statement on her Instagram Story, writing, “It’s a war on women.”

Fellow pop singer Ariana Grande, 31, who spent the weekend in Australia for the global premiere of Wicked in Sydney, was also left despondent by the result.

“Holding the hand of every person who is feeling the immeasurable heaviness of the outcome today,” Grande wrote on her Instagram Story.

Actress Christina Applegate took to X to vent, revealing her daughter had been “sobbing” over the result.

“Why? Give me your reasons why????? My child is sobbing because her rights as a woman may be taken away. Why? And if you disagree, please unfollow me,” she wrote in a since-deleted post, before sharing her own anger.

“Unfollow me because what you did is unreal,” she wrote.

