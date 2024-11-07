Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars have threatened to leave the US following Donald Trump’s victory over Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in the US election.
Trump soared to victory this week, causing a divided reaction worldwide.
Barbie star America Ferrera is reportedly planning on fleeing the US in search of a better life for her children.
The former Ugly Betty actress, 40, is believed to be plotting a new life in the UK with her husband, Ryan Piers Williams, and their son, Sebastian, 6, and daughter Lucia, 4.
“America is sick that Donald Trump is President again,” an insider told Daily Mail. “She is devastated that Kamala lost. She thought the country she lived in was better than that.”