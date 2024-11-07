Meanwhile, pop icon Cher claimed to the Guardian that she dealt with health issues that were directly sparked by Trump’s first presidency term, and said she would be leaving the country for good if the Republican won again.

Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner has also pledged to “get the f*** out” of America and return to her home country of the UK.

In a podcast interview in July, former Disney star Raven-Symoné expressed on The View that she would leave the country if Trump won the election.

Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars have shared their thoughts on the landslide result, with many taking to social media to air their dismay at Trump securing a second tenure in the White House.

Pop star Billie Eilish, 22, who proudly endorsed Harris on numerous occasions in the lead-up to the election, posted a brief but powerful statement on her Instagram Story, writing, “It’s a war on women.”

Fellow pop singer Ariana Grande, 31, who spent the weekend in Australia for the global premiere of Wicked in Sydney, was also left despondent by the result.

“Holding the hand of every person who is feeling the immeasurable heaviness of the outcome today,” Grande wrote on her Instagram Story.

Actress Christina Applegate took to X to vent, revealing her daughter had been “sobbing” over the result.

“Why? Give me your reasons why????? My child is sobbing because her rights as a woman may be taken away. Why? And if you disagree, please unfollow me,” she wrote in a since-deleted post, before sharing her own anger.

Please unfollow me if you voted against female rights. Against disability rights. Yeah that. Unfollow me because what you did is unreal. Don’t want followers like this. So yeah. Done. Also after today I will be shutting down this fan account that I have had for so many years… — christina applegate (@1capplegate) November 6, 2024

“Unfollow me because what you did is unreal,” she wrote.