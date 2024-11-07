The Simpsons strike again with another prediction.

A 2000 episode of The Simpsons bizarrely predicted the 2024 US election voting map.

Republican Donald Trump proved victorious over Democrat Kamala Harris in the race to be President of the United States after a landslide vote on November 5, and fans of the animated sitcom series, which has become known for predicting history way in advance, once again hit the nail on the head – 24 years ahead of time.

In the episode, a TV presenter stood in front of a map of the US depicting the states declared in favour of Lisa Simpson and the results for her male rival.

And it was wildly similar to a map showing the votes cast for the Democrats and Republicans.

The same episode started going viral on social media when Kamala Harris became the first female US Vice-President, as she wore a purple suit, pearl necklace and earrings just like Lisa Simpson’s during her and former President Joe Biden’s inauguration in 2021.