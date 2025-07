An inquiry has upheld numerous complaints of sexual harassment against Gregg Wallace, with the BBC saying it will no longer work with him. File photo / Andrew Matthews, Pool via Getty Images

The BBC said it would no longer work with one of the presenters of a popular cooking show after an inquiry upheld numerous complaints of sexual harassment against him.

The lengthy probe substantiated 45 out of 83 accusations against Gregg Wallace from the long-running MasterChef.

The probe was commissioned by production company Banijay after more than a dozen people came forward in November to complain of his behaviour since 2005.

The inquiry’s report validated, among others, 16 claims that he made sexually explicit comments, 12 instances of inappropriate jokes, seven allegations of bullying and three complaints that he was found in a state of undress. It also confirmed one allegation of unwanted touching.

The BBC has apologised to everyone affected by Wallace’s behaviour and said in a statement it has “no plans” to work with him in the future.