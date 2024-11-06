But with communities divided who will win, there is no surprise some have turned to animals for a prediction.

Now Thailand’s viral pygmy hippopotamus, Moo Deng, has predicted who will win the election.

Moo Deng the baby hippo was given two melon cakes, one with Trump and one with Harris’ name and let her choose what cake she went to.

So what did she choose?

Moo Deng went straight to the cake that had Donald Trump’s name on it.

Zoo workers put down two melons for the hippo to choose from.

Viewers took to social media to voice their reaction to the viral sensation’s election pick.

“I never trusted that hippo,” a punter joked.

Another quipped: “Moo Deng has been jailed for illegal voting and election interference.”

A Trump fan responded: “Let’s hope Moo Deng is right.”

Moo Deng rose to fame when she became an internet meme at just two months of age after images of her went viral online in September.

She was born on July 10, and her name was chosen through a public poll with over 20,000 people voting.

Moo Deng translates to “bouncy pork” or “bouncy pig” in English.

Pygmy hippopotamuses are found in West Africa, mainly Liberia, according to the Pygmy Hippo Foundation’s website.

There are only around 2000 pygmy hippos remaining in the wild around the world.

They stand approximately 70cm tall and weigh about a quarter of a standard hippo.