The former President says he will take "appropriate action" if the Duke is found to have lied about taking drugs on his US immigration forms. Photos / AP

Donald Trump has suggested he could deport the Duke of Sussex from the United States over claims he lied on his visa application about taking drugs.

In an interview with Nigel Farage, the former President said he would take “appropriate action” if he were to win November’s presidential election and Prince Harry was found to have lied on his immigration forms.

The Duke has been accused of giving false information to the Department of Homeland Security when he moved to the US with his wife in June 2020.

US immigration authorities typically require visa applicants to declare they have not taken illegal drugs, but the Duke admitted last year in his memoir Spare that he had taken cocaine, marijuana and magic mushrooms.

‘Appropriate action’

Asked about the situation during a GB News programme airing on Tuesday evening, Trump said: “We’ll have to see if they know something about the drugs, and if he lied they’ll have to take appropriate action.”

Pressed on whether that would mean “not staying in America”, he replied: “Oh I don’t know. You’ll have to tell me. You just have to tell me.”

Trump has been publicly critical of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex over their decision to leave the royal family.

Speaking last month, the Republican nominee said he “wouldn’t protect” the couple if he won back the presidency.

Donald Trump has been critical of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex over their decision to leave the royal family. Photo / Getty Images

“He betrayed the Queen. That’s unforgivable,” he said. “He would be on his own if it was down to me.”

Trump has also criticised the Duchess.

“I didn’t like the way she dealt with the Queen. They treated her with great disrespect and I didn’t like it,” he said last year.

Prince Harry’s immigration status has become the subject of a lawsuit by the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank attempting to sue the US government to release his immigration forms.

US government lawyers have said his description of taking narcotics in the memoir is “not proof he took drugs”.