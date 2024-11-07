“Trump 2024 baby. Way to go Paul,” wrote the top-liked comment, while the next-liked comment came from a user who wrote: “LGBT (Liberty, Guns, Beer, Trump)”; a political play-on-words referencing the LGBTQ+ community. Henry shared his agreement by liking both comments.

In his broadcasting years, Henry publicly laid out his views on homosexuality when he was co-host on TV1′s Breakfast.

Discussing a proposed law change that would allow homosexual couples to adopt children in a broadcast on August 20, 2009, Henry said he felt “iffy” with the proposal and claimed that homosexuality was “unnatural”, despite acknowledging it can be found “through all species”.

The Broadcasting Standards Authority declined to uphold a complaint made over Henry’s comments at the time.

One concerned Kiwi woman commented on Henry’s latest post, writing “the rest of the world knows” there will be “no democracy if Trump wins”. The former host of The Paul Henry Show wrote a short reply: “He certainly is a mixed bag.”

Henry also liked another person’s reply to the Kiwi woman’s comment that said the people voted for Trump “as a protest vote against ‘the system’ ... hopefully it will finally incite the revolution the US needs ... the revolution that the world also needs the US to have”.

Remaining positive and unbothered over criticism of his political stance, Henry has previously spoken about his support for Trump, criticising the US media for its reporting on the President-Elect ever since he made his foray into politics nearly a decade ago.

Speaking to Jonathan Milnes from Cook Islands News in 2019, Henry equated Trump’s populism - a political approach aimed at courting the support of ordinary people through perpetuating anti-establishment rhetoric that frames the “elite” as self-serving and against the interests of “the people” - with his own role in broadcasting media, stating that “if you’re entertaining, you’re a populist.”

Acknowledging himself as a man with populist appeal, Henry added: “I didn’t try to be, I just naturally was.”

Henry has become increasingly involved in political movements at home and abroad.

On top of his outspoken support for Trump over the years, Henry joined the Act Party’s “Change Makers” event in June as a guest speaker. He chastised the Sixth Labour Government (2017-23) for burdening New Zealand with “astonishing debt” and pursuing “social engineering in a country full of mutes too afraid to say ‘Enough already’”.

Henry added he “believed that Act could be the last cab left in the rank heading in the right direction”, receiving a round of applause in response.

Tom Rose is an Auckland-based digital producer and editorial assistant for the Herald who covers lifestyle, entertainment, and travel.