Paul Henry opens up about life as a nudist in Palm Springs: 'It's not my wife's thing'

The broadcaster revealed his wife and daughters 'can't swim or lie by the pool unless they're naked' at his Palm Springs home. Photo / Norrie Montgomery

Paul Henry's had a big year - he's written his third book, watched his daughter Bella get married, and just a week later married his fiancee Diane Foreman.

So when the first New Zealand lockdown ended in May, Henry headed back to his home in Palm Springs to finish off his book I'm in a United State".

His Palm Springs home - where the book begins and ends - is part of a nudist community where Henry feels most at home, he tells this week's New Zealand's Woman's Weekly.

However, Henry admits it's "not his wife's thing", but says when she or his daughters come over they are welcome to keep their clothes on.

"There's no need for them to be naked. The only rule is they can't swim or lie by the pool unless they're naked," Henry told the Woman's Weekly, adding that he's not trying to convert anyone; he just wants them to enjoy his home.

"The first time I took [daughter] Lucy, she was literally there 10 minutes before she was naked in the pool drinking mimosas with my naked neighbours.

However his daughter Bella "thinks we're deviant freaks" and for third daughter Sophie "it's just not for her".

Henry speaks exclusively to the Woman's Weekly about his and Diane's marriage and his love of the United States.

In August it was revealed the broadcaster was spending two weeks in quarantine at the Sudima Hotel by Auckland Airport.

His daughter Bella shared a snap of the TV presenter to her Instagram stories, showing him wearing a mask and holding the bars of a fence around the managed isolation facility.

"Regretting your Palm Springs trip now are we Paul?" Bella wrote below the photo.

Henry and Foreman have also just sold their Omaha beach house for a record price, with a Kiwi family snapping up the luxury four-bedroom bach for over $7 million.

Foreman originally bought the house from Trelise Cooper in 2011 for $3.9 million.

And Henry revealed they sold it because he and Foreman wanted to spend more time on the water aboard his yacht.

"We've got far too many houses in far too many lovely locations," he told OneRoof last week.

* The NZ Woman's Weekly is on sale now.