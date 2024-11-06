The photo only showed the back of Barron, who was dressed smartly in a navy suit and patent black shoes for the occasion, but his tall frame was evident.

“Barron Trump’s height is no joke,” one person posted to X, while a second joked: “Barron Trump is ... gonna need a full NBA team for security.”

“Barron Trump may very well be just three normal-height humans stacked on top of one another,” a third quipped, with a fourth writing: “Holy s*** is Barron like 6′9??? Trump is 6′4 dude.”

The 18-year-old’s stature was also clear during Trump’s speech at the Palm Beach Convention Centre on the night of the election, during which he declared himself the winner of the presidency and called his triumph a “magnificent victory for the American people”.

Across the world, web searches for “Barron Trump height” and “How tall is Barron Trump” skyrocketed at around the time of the speech, when Barron was seen towering over his parents on stage. The search term “How tall is Barron Trump” hit 100, or peak popularity, at 8:20pm (NZT).

During a campaign event in Iowa in January, Trump told the crowd that his late mother-in-law, Amalija Knavs, was to thank for Barron’s stature.

“Boy, did she take care of Barron ... That’s how he got so tall – only ate her food,” Trump told the crowd.

“I said, ‘You’re going to be a basketball player’,” he recalled. “He said, ‘Well, I like soccer, dad, actually’. I thought ... at your height, I like basketball better, but you can’t talk them into everything.”

Although a quick Google will say Barron currently stands at 6-foot-9, this number is unconfirmed. Alternatively, multiple reports claimed earlier this year that the teenager was 2m (6-foot-7), following his graduation in May from Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach.

How tall are the Trumps?

Even at his previously reported height of 6-foot-7, Barron trumps his half-siblings and his mother, who is said to be 1.8m (5-foot-11). Ivanka Trump is reported to be 1.78m (5-foot-10), while Tiffany Trump’s height is listed as around 1.73m (5-foot-8). Of his half-brothers, Donald Trump Jr is said to be 1.85m (6-foot-1), and Eric Trump is reportedly around 1.96m (6-foot-5) - the second tallest in the family.

What other celebrities are in the over-6-foot club?

While not many people reach such lofty heights, there are a number of celebrities of similar stature as Barron Trump - or taller. Former professional basketball player Shaquille O’Neal is 2.16m (7-foot-1), while New Zealand basketball player Steven Adams is 2.11m (6-foot-11). Other tall New Zealand athletes include high jumper Hamish Kerr and All Blacks captain Scott Barrett at 1.98m and 1.97m respectively (6-foot-6). Australian actor Jacob Elordi is said to stand at 1.95m (6-foot-5), while American actor and Reacher star Alan Ritchson is reportedly 1.91m (6-foot-3) - the same height as English Game of Thrones actress Gwendoline Christie. Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki also stands at almost 6-foot-3 at 1.9m.

The average height for men in the United States is currently 5 feet 9 inches, or around 1.76m.

