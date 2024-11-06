Follow our US election live blog for the latest analysis as the votes are counted. Below is a list of key battleground states - and the results as they come in. These are the states that are seen as determining the outcome of the race.





Pennsylvania

19 Electoral College votes

The most important battleground state, Pennsylvania has the highest number of electoral votes. For either candidate, a path to victory without the state would be complicated.

Georgia

16 Electoral College votes

After years of Republican dominance, the state’s rapidly growing and diversifying population helped lead to the narrowest of wins for President Biden in 2020 and to two Senate seats for Democrats in early 2021.

North Carolina

16 Electoral College votes

Republicans have won here in every presidential election since 2012, but it has been very competitive. Trump won in 2020 by 1.3 percentage points, his smallest margin of any state.

Michigan

15 Electoral College votes

Voters chose Trump in 2016, but Democrats have done well in statewide elections here since, including Biden’s 2.8 percentage point win in 2020.

Arizona

11 Electoral College votes

Trump won the state in 2016, but it flipped in 2020 to President Biden, who won by a narrow 0.3 percentage point margin. Immigration has been a top issue for voters in the state.

Wisconsin

10 Electoral College votes

The state is a key component in Harris’s clearest path to victory — wins in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. It has the potential to be the winning candidate’s “tipping-point” state (like it was in 2020), putting him or her over the top in the Electoral College.

Nevada

6 Electoral College votes

The most diverse battleground state, Nevada has more registered nonpartisan voters than Democrats or Republicans, and Democrats have been winning presidential elections here by smaller and smaller margins. The relatively small number of electoral votes make it less likely to be decisive.