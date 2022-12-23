NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal is due to receive a matai title next year. Photo / Tumanuvao Evile Falefatu

American basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal is due to receive a Samoan chief title in the new year.

The 50-year-old NBA champ is set to be bestowed a matai (chief) title during a trip to the island nation when he visits in May in support of a local sports tournament.

A chiefly title is bestowed to various members of families or the community belonging to a specific village and who then effectively become leaders and decision-makers for those families and villages.

Depending on families and villages, each generation will have matai (chiefs). Sometimes titles are given to those who have served the local community or Samoa as a whole in their respective works - including non-Samoans.

Shaq’s connection to Samoa is not entirely known.

American basketball star and NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal. Photo / AP

However, local media are reporting that the honour has been organised and confirmed by a representative of the Samoa Airport Authority, Tumanuvao Evile Falefatu, who helped to secure the basketball legend’s trip to Samoa a few months ago.

Photos shared on Facebook show O’Neal - with his signature smile - decked out in traditional items reserved for matai - including a fue (fly whisk), to’oto’o (staff) and ula fala necklace.

Speaking to Samoa’s Eye Spy Radio station, Tumanuvao said the title would come from his own village, Leulumoega, and would be a token of the trip for the Samoa Games.

NBA star Shaq O'Neal wearing a traditional Samoan ula fala necklace. Photo / Tumanuvao Evile Falefatu

He described O’Neal as being “so happy” about the trip to the islands.

“His schedule is fully booked, but he is willing to come and he is happy. We are only waiting for the confirmation of his dates of travel,” Tumanuvao said.

Creating a pathway for Samoan youth

As well as being a star basketball player, O’Neal is also widely known for his philanthropic work; having donated millions to charities, rebuilding efforts and to struggling families and children.

In 2019, he established The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation, which aims to create pathways for underserved youth to help them achieve their full potential, according to its website.

Tumanuvao told the radio station that O’Neal would be doing the same on his trip to the island nation.

“We are trying to create pathways for our boys and girls not only to play basketball, but to study in America,” he said.

“The purpose of this [is] to create a pathway for our youth, because we are more on rugby. But the money you get from rugby does not compare to what you get from playing basketball.

“We have the potential,” Tumanuvao said.