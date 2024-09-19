Advertisement
Fiji coup leader George Speight granted presidential pardon

RNZ
2 mins to read
George Speight, the man behind the 2000 Fiji coup. Photo / Getty Images

The man behind the 2000 coup in Fiji, George Speight, and the head of the mutineers, former soldier Shane Stevens, have been granted presidential pardons.

In a statement, the Fiji Correction Service said the pair were among seven prisoners who were granted pardons by President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere after recommendations by the Mercy Commission.

“These pardons were formally granted on September 18, 2024. As a result, the named individuals have been officially discharged from custody today, Thursday, September 19, 2024,” the statement said.

“The Fiji Correction Service and the government remain committed to the principles of justice, rehabilitation, and the rule of law, and the Mercy Commission plays a vital role in ensuring that petitions for clemency are considered carefully, with due regard to the circumstances of each case.”

Speight was serving life sentence for the charge of treason while Stevens was serving life sentence for the charge of mutiny.

Also released are Sekina Vosavakatini, Nioni Tagici, James Sanjesh Goundar, Adi Livini Radininausori and John Miller.

Speight sought pardon

In June 2023, Speight had applied for a presidential pardon under a mercy clause, raising the possibility of his release from prison after serving over 20 years of a lifetime sentence.

Speight’s 2000 coup was the only civilian to raise an armed group to overthrow the government.

In 2002, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka – who started the coup culture in Fiji – had stated a pardon for Speight would be a catastrophe and could pave the way for more coups.

- RNZ

