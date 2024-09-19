George Speight, the man behind the 2000 Fiji coup. Photo / Getty Images

By RNZ

The man behind the 2000 coup in Fiji, George Speight, and the head of the mutineers, former soldier Shane Stevens, have been granted presidential pardons.

In a statement, the Fiji Correction Service said the pair were among seven prisoners who were granted pardons by President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere after recommendations by the Mercy Commission.

“These pardons were formally granted on September 18, 2024. As a result, the named individuals have been officially discharged from custody today, Thursday, September 19, 2024,” the statement said.

“The Fiji Correction Service and the government remain committed to the principles of justice, rehabilitation, and the rule of law, and the Mercy Commission plays a vital role in ensuring that petitions for clemency are considered carefully, with due regard to the circumstances of each case.”