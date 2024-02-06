The Saltburn actor allegedly grabbed KIIS FM’s Joshua Fox after he apparently asked him to give out a sample of his bathwater. Photo / AP

Jacob Elordi is being accused of pushing an influencer against a wall and grabbing his throat, and now it’s been revealed what provoked the alleged attack.

The Saltburn actor, 26, allegedly grabbed KIIS FM’s Joshua Fox, 32 — who is renowned for posting videos of him crashing Married at First Sight weddings on Instagram — after he reportedly asked him to give out a sample of his bathwater.

Their alleged bust-up is said to have happened outside the Clovelly Hotel in Sydney’s eastern suburbs in Elordi’s native Australia about 3.30pm on Saturday, after the actor travelled back to his homeland following a nomination for the AACTA Awards on the Gold Coast.

New South Wales police said an investigation had been launched after a 32-year-old was allegedly assaulted by a 26-year-old, and Joshua has now broken his silence on the alleged incident.

He told The Kyle And Jackie O Show on Monday the Priscilla actor grabbed him by the throat and pushed him against a wall, adding he ”got up in his face” and “backed him against a wall” as two of Elordi’s friends allegedly surrounded him on either side.

He said: “I was feeling quite intimidated and I’m thinking something’s gonna happen here because I can’t move. They’re all surrounding me against this wall.”

Accusing Elordi of then asking him to delete footage of their alleged row — including a record of it from his deleted files — Fox went on: “I’m thinking if I delete this footage, there’s no evidence that this encounter happened.”

The audio of the incident showed Joshua Fox had approached Elordi with an empty jar and asked the actor if he could fill it with his bathwater. Photo / AP

He said Elordi was “acting aggressively” and said he was left feeling “intimidated” — and then said the actor “flipped”, shoved him against a wall and grabbed his throat.

Fox said one of Elordi’s friends pulled him away, but one of the actor’s pals then approached him.

He said: “[Jacob’s friend told me], ‘Make sure that video goes nowhere. Make sure you tell no one about this’.”

Audio of the incident was played on the Monday show that showed Fox had approached Elordi with an empty jar and asked the actor if he could fill it with his bathwater so he could “send it to the studio” for host Jackie ‘O’ Henderson.

The stunt was a reference to a now-infamous bath scene in Elordi’s Netflix film Saltburn.

Elordi is heard on the audio saying: “You’re kidding,” before asking: “Are you filming?” and saying: “Can you not man, please?”

A NSW police spokesperson said: “Officers attached to Eastern Beaches police area command are investigating after a man was allegedly assaulted outside a hotel in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

”Police were told about 3.30pm on Saturday, 3 February 2024, a 32-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by a 26-year-old man. The man did not sustain any injuries.”

The spokesperson said inquiries into the incident were “ongoing”.