Actor Jacob Elordi is currently being investigated by the NSW Police following his alleged involvement in an assault in Sydney on February 3. Photo / Invision

Jacob Elordi, a high-profile Australian actor known for his roles in Euphoria and Saltburn, is currently being investigated by the NSW police following his alleged involvement in an assault in Sydney’s eastern suburbs on Saturday.

Elordi, 26, had recently arrived back in his home country in time for the AACTA awards next Saturday, February 10, on the Gold Coast. He was at a venue in an undisclosed beach suburb in Sydney’s east when he entered into an altercation with KIIS FM employee Joshua Fox, 32, as reported by the Sunday Telegraph.

Fox - an outgoing individual who is also known for crashing Married at First Sight weddings and posting to his Instagram account @mafsfunny - allegedly approached Elordi at the venue. The Saltburn actor was said to have been angered by Fox’s inquiry.

The quarrel ended with a man left allegedly assaulted, a spokesperson for the NSW Police told news.com.au.

Jacob Elordi as Felix Catton in Saltburn. The actor has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the AACTAs for his role in the film. Photo / Amazon Prime Video, MGM Studios

“Officers attached to Eastern Beaches Police Area Command are investigating after a man was allegedly assaulted outside a hotel in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs,” the police said in a statement.

“Police were told about 3:30pm on Saturday 3 February 2024, a 32-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by a 26-year-old man. The man did not sustain any injuries.”

The NSW Police are still conducting inquiries into the altercation that occurred yesterday.

It is currently unclear as to whether Brisbane-born Elordi will be attending the AACTAs next week despite being nominated for Best Supporting Actor as a result of his role in Saltburn, an Amazon Prime movie that has become one of the streaming service’s most popular films.

Margot Robbie, another acclaimed Australian actor, will be accepting her Trailblazer award in person at the AACTAs. She was spotted flying into Brisbane on Saturday.



