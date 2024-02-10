Cher has been described as a nightmare mother-in-law by Marieangela King.

Marieangela has been married to Cher’s son Elijah Allman for 11 years but in December, Cher filed for a conservatorship over Elijah, claiming that he cannot properly take care of himself or “manage his own financial resources” due to his alleged struggles with drug abuse.

Allman had filed for divorce from Marieangela in 2021 but called it off in January and in a filing objecting to his mother’s request, Allman stated that he and his wife were “reconciling and cohabitating” and alleged that his mother “objects to my reconciliation with Marieangela”.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Marieangela said: “It has been said in court documents that I have taken him out of rehab. Yes, I took him out of [a facility in] Mexico where he was being held against his will, and where he had no rights, and was coerced into going. I wanted the best for him.

”I have no reputation for taking illicit drugs, everyone knows this about me.”

Marieangela blames Cher for Elijah filing for divorce, saying: “From the very beginning I know they [the divorce papers] weren’t from him. Normally there is acrimony when people get divorced and there wasn’t any between us.” She also claimed that Cher blamed her for Elijah relapsing post-Covid.

She said: “I was made to feel that this was all my fault. I felt that Cher was saying ‘Why couldn’t you whip my son into shape?’”

And, Marieangela doesn’t know if she and the 77-year-old superstar can ever put their differences behind them.

She said: “Our marriage is not perfect but we’ve lasted longer than most Hollywood marriages. I’m Catholic, and I don’t believe in divorce. I’m glad Elijah took the divorce off the table.

”Elijah and I were recently discussing this matter for the first time because I haven’t had access to him in so long. He was put into facilities and I wasn’t told of his whereabouts and we weren’t allowed to see or speak to each other.

”I felt since the very beginning he was being pressured into a divorce, we both were. There is nothing that is irreparable when you have love. Love covers a multitude of sins. If you can’t figure it out now you will keep repeating the same mistakes with the next person. Elijah is my person.

”I love my mother-in-law. I hope we make peace in the future, but like any relationship, it has to come with healthy boundaries and not with the current given narrative.

”Life is short. It’s over before we know it. But I feel I am owed an apology, to say the least.”