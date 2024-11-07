Comparatively, he added, “it was a really good night for [Vladimir] Putin and for polio and for lovable billionaires like Elon Musk, and the bros up in Silicon Valley, and all the wriggling brain worms who sold what was left of their souls to bow down to Donald Trump.”

He noted that while Harris was a prosecutor and former attorney general, Trump was a convicted criminal – “and we chose the criminal to be President of the United States. More than half of this country voted for the criminal who is planning to pardon himself for his crimes. I guess this election wasn’t rigged.”

Kimmel also made a joke comparing Trump, 78, to the Emperor from Star Wars: “He’s old, he’s evil, and he keeps coming back with no reasonable explanation whatsoever.”

He pointed out that Harris gracefully conceded her defeat, which Trump notoriously refused to do following his loss against incumbent President Joe Biden in 2020.

“In America, there’s an election, and then they count the votes, and if the Democrat loses, they call to congratulate the winner,” Kimmel continued.

“You know what I’m going to say, something that Trump would never say unless it favoured him: The people voted, and this is the choice we made.

“In January. Donald Trump becomes president, and that’s that, he won. It doesn’t mean we give up, but it also doesn’t mean we storm the Capitol because we don’t like the result.

“We’ve been through this once before, and yes, this time, it is probably going to be worse, maybe a lot worse. But I also think that maybe we will look back and realise that in the long run, this is what we needed to wake us up. Maybe the people who care so much about him need to find out how little he cares about them.

“All the promises he makes about stopping wars and imposing tariffs, how he’s going to crush inflation and cut taxes – now he has to do this stuff, and I hope he does. I really do. I hope his next unpredictable act is to reach across the aisle and do something positive. The bar is low. He has an opportunity to win us over.

“Maybe this time, he’ll shock us and actually do some productive things. He won’t, probably, but he could. Or maybe the only good part of all this is he can’t run again in 2028. Maybe next time, the Republicans will nominate an orangutan for President. Why not at least make it fun.”

He concluded the monologue by deadpanning about how he and pop star Taylor Swift – who faced Trump’s wrath after publicly endorsing Harris – were now public enemy number one.

”My only request to President-elect Trump is that he let me share a prison cell with Taylor Swift. I’m really good at making bracelets, and I think we get along just fine.”

Wednesday’s episode also featured a skit in which Kimmel was seen packing up his office.

“I can’t stay for another four years of this. Who knows what he’s gonna do?” Kimmel said to his sidekick, Guillermo. “You’ve heard him. He said he has a list of enemies. You think I’m not on that list.”

After Guillermo convinced Kimmel to stay, the talk-show host announced: “You know what, you’re right. I need to stay here. We have unfinished business. What’s with the suitcase?”

“I’m going back to Mexico,” Guillermo quipped, donning a sombrero.

Guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live included Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Dan Pfeiffer and Tommy Vietor (former aides to Barack Obama who now host the political podcast Pod Save America) and singer-songwriter Alessia Cara.

Kimmel is one of many celebrities to react negatively to Trump’s victory. Many of Hollywood’s Democratic supporters have condemned the President-elect following the election, including actor Christine Applegate, who posted to X: “Why? Give me your reasons why????? My child is sobbing because her rights as a woman may be taken away. Why? And if you disagree, please unfollow me.”

In a lengthy statement to Instagram, actor Jamie Lee Curtis wrote: “Many fear their rights will be impeded and denied. Many, minority groups and young people will be afraid. Gay and trans people will be more afraid. We know that many women will now find it difficult to get the reproductive healthcare that they need and deserve. For all those people there will be those who will help you. Me included.

“But what it really means is that we wake up and fight. Fight for women and our children and their futures and fight against tyranny, one day at a time. One fight at a time. One protest at a time. That’s what it means to be an American. That’s what it has always meant and will always mean regardless of the outcome.”

“Great job giving the MAGA [Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ catchphrase] gang more power, America. Wonder how many folks are seeing this and STILL saying, ‘But, but, but at least he’s not a black woman!’ in the privacy of their homes tonight. My heart is broken,” One Tree Hill star Sophia Bush said.

Other notable supporters of Harris include Beyonce, Jennifer Aniston, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Cardi B, Oprah Winfrey, and former Republican governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, who endorsed the candidate in a lengthy post to X.

Alternatively, some of Trump’s most vocal, high-profile supporters include controversial billionaire, Tesla CEO and X owner, Elon Musk; media personality and the host of Spotify’s most popular podcast, Joe Rogan; actors Dennis Quaid and Mel Gibson; country singer Jason Aldean; former professional wrestler Hulk Hogan; and musician and singer Kid Rock.